Midnite Madness with Tom Burke When the Alamo Bowl Feels Like a ‘Participation Trophy’ for TCU Football
As TCU football fans surely know, but may not care, the Horned Frogs are playing 16th-ranked USC in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on December 30.
The continued heavy marketing of tickets for the game perhaps indicates that ticket sales may not be going too well. That wouldn’t be surprising.
TCU starting quarterback Josh Hoover has announced that he will enter the transfer portal in January and won’t be with the team in San Antonio. Hoover earned his bachelor's degree from TCU in May of 2025 and has one year of eligibility left.
Overall, interest in the overabundance of postseason bowl games has been waning in recent years, particularly since the expansion of the College Football Playoffs. After all, if the Horned Frogs aren’t one of the 12 teams in the playoffs, what is the value of a bowl game as a thanks-for-participating gift? Frankly, about as much as a Mr. Coffee coffee-maker as a parting gift on a TV game show.
Why the Alamo Bowl Still Matters for Programs Like TCU
There is, of course, some extra significance to the Horned Frogs (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big 12) being in the Alamo Bowl and their opponent being the Trojans (9-3 overall, 7-2 Big 10).
Return on Sunday for Part 2 of this op-ed, as it looks back at why the Alamo Bowl still matters to TCU, tracing the moments and figures that helped define the program.
