Big 12 Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview - Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Bowl season is underway. This year, there are 41 bowl games between December 16 and January 2, plus the National Championship Game on January 9. The Big 12 Conference had eight teams qualify, which is one team up from last season.

For the second year in a row, two of those teams will play in one of the NY6 Bowls. No. 3 TCU is coming off an amazing season and they have earned a trip to play No. 2 Michigan in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on December 31. As Big 12 champs, No. 9 Kansas State will play No. 5 Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31.

Other teams to make a bowl include Baylor (Lockheed Matin Armed Forces Bowl, December 22 vs. Air Force), Oklahoma State (Guaranteed Rate Bowl, December 27 vs. Wisconsin), Kansas (AutoZone Liberty Bowl, December 28 vs. Arkansas), Texas Tech (TaxAct Texas Bowl, December 28 vs. Ole Miss), Oklahoma (Cheez-It Bowl, December 29 vs. No. 13 Florida State), and No. 20 Texas (Valero Alamo Bowl, December 29, vs. No. 12 Washington).

This article previews the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)

Tuesday, December 27, 10:15 P.M., EST, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Line: Wisconsin – 3.0; over/under – 43



This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Wisconsin is 18-15 in bowl games while Oklahoma State owns a 21–11 record.

Both schools have, though, played in this bowl game. Wisconsin is 1-0, last appearing in 1996 with a 38-10 win over Utah. Oklahoma State is 2-0 in this bowl, having last played in it in 2015 where they won 30-22.

The Badgers are coached by Luke Fickell, who is about to coach is first game as a badger. He previously coach at Cincinnati, where he changed their program for the better. The Badgers are led on the offensive side by quarterback Graham Mertz, who is coming off his best season where he there 2,136 yards.

Oklahoma State is coached by Mike Gundy, now in his 22nd year in Stillwater. The Pokes are led on the offensive side by wide receiver Brennan Presley, who has been the teams number one go-to option.

Oklahoma State finished 7-5 and 4-5 in Big 12 play, which placed them fifth in the conference. They started the season winning six out of the seven games. Their first loss came to TCU. Their back half of their season was pretty rough, they lost four of the last five games.

Wisconsin finished 6-6 and 4-5 in Big Ten play, which placed them in fifth place in the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers had a very up and down season. We will have to see what the badgers will have up their sleeves with a new coach.

Team Stats Per Game Oklahoma State Wisconsin Points Per Game 31.8 26.5 Points Allowed Per Game 29.3 20.55 Total Yards 415.5 362.8 Total Yards Rushing 131.8 173.3 Total Yards Passing 283.8 189.5 Yards Allowed 440.8 305.4 Rushing Yards Allowed 171.3 103.2 Passing Yards Allowed 269.5 202.3

Season Leaders

Passing Yards

Oklahoma State – Spencer Sanders – 212-368, 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions

Wisconsin – Graham Mertz – 164-286, 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns, ten interceptions

Rushing Yards

Oklahoma State – Dominic Richardson - 149 carries, 543 yards, eight touchdowns

Wisconsin – Braelon Allen - 208 carries, 1,126 yards, ten touchdowns

Receiving Yards

Oklahoma State – Brennan Presley - 61 receptions, 739 yards, eight touchdowns

Wisconsin – Chimere Dike - 44 receptions, 653 yards, six touchdowns

The pick: Oklahoma State 28-21

