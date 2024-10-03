Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 6 - There's a New Team at the Top
At Big 12 Media Days in July, Commissioner Brett Yormark said that the league was the deepest in the country. He was implying that there's tons of parity among the 16 teams. And that was noticed in this week's Big 12 Football Power Rankings. For the first time since we started these Power Rankings in the 2021 season, five different teams received votes for first place this week among our voters - Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Utah.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 6
Here are our Week 6 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that no team has a solid grasp on the top spot and that the middle of the pack is one bunched-up group of teams. Houston remains at the bottom, but again weren't unanimously there. Kansas received several last-place votes.
Colorado (+4), Oklahoma State (-4), and UCF (-4) were the biggest movers this week. Others that moved at least three spots up or down included Arizona State (-3), Kansas State (+3), TCU (+3), and Utah (-3).
16. Houston (1-4, 0-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 0-20
This Week: at TCU (Friday)
15. Kansas (1-4, 0-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to TCU 27-38
This Week: at Arizona State
14. Baylor (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to BYU 28-34
This Week: at Iowa State
13. Cincinnati (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 41-44
This Week: Bye Week
12. Arizona State (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Kansas
11. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Oklahoma State
10. TCU (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Kansas 38-27
This Week: vs. Houston (Friday)
9. Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 20-42
This Week: vs. West Virginia
8. UCF (3-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 21-48
This Week: at Florida
7. Texas Tech (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 44-41
This Week: at Arizona
6. Colorado (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat UCF 48-21
This Week: Bye Week
5. Arizona (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Utah 23-10
This Week: vs. Texas Tech
4. #18 Utah (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 10-23
This Week: Bye Week
3. #20 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 42-20
This Week: Bye Week
2. #17 BYU (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Baylor 34-28
This Week: Bye Week
1. #16 Iowa State (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Houston 20-0
This Week: vs. Baylor
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.