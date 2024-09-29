TCU Football Soars Over Kansas in Arrowhead Stadium
For the first time in program history, TCU played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Sonny Dykes talked about the team's excitement to play in that stadium early in the week. Desperately needing a win, the Horned Frogs outlasted the Kansas Jayhawks winning 38-27.
An 89-yard punt return by J.P. Richardson was the turning point in this game and swung all the confidence towards the Horned Frogs side. Kansas jumped out to the early lead following a Cam Cook fumble to make it 7-0. TCU responded in under two minutes as Jack Bech broke free for a 35-yard touchdown.
The second-year transfer from LSU continued his monster season hauling in a career-high ten catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. It's his fourth 100-yard effort this season. His 647 yards in 2024 ranks second in the country, and his six touchdowns puts him third in all of college football.
The teams traded blows in the first half before TCU grabbed the late 21-17 lead just before halftime as Josh Hoover found Bech for a seven-yard score. The Jayhawks opened up the second half with a 11-play drive that lasted over six minutes and resulted in a Daniel Hishaw touchdown to make it 24-21.
An interception from Hoover and a missed field goal in back-to-back possessions felt like massive blows to TCU and swung all the momentum towards Kansas. As mentioned earlier, the punt return from Richardson completely changed the game. The Frogs retook the lead and never looked back. A field goal from Kyle Lemmermann put the game away at 38-27.
Hoover finished 28-37 for 356 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eric McAlister had a big game finishing with 100 yards and a big touchdown late to help increase the TCU lead. However, there were finally signs of life in the running game. Freshman Jeremy Payne ran it eight times for 65 yards. Dykes said Payne made a statement on Saturday and has earned himself more reps in the rotation.
It was a big win for a team that desperately needed one. There were plenty of improvements this week and things to build off of. The Frogs improve to 1-1 in Big 12 play and 3-2 overall. They'll have a matchup at home next Friday against Houston at 6:30 on ESPN.
