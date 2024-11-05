Big 12 Football: Ranking the Top-5 Running Back Rooms in the Big 12
Make no mistake—the Big 12 is one of the most fascinating conferences in the nation. As we enter the final stretch of Big 12 play, some teams have prospered during the chaos, and some teams have come up short in major ways.
As we all know, a football team's run game is one of, if not the most important aspects of a winning football team—especially those who want to reach their highest potential. To properly rank these running back rooms, I first looked at the average yards/carry for each team's running back room. Secondly, I ranked each team's path to their total rushing yards, meaning the run defenses that each team has faced thus far. Lastly, I asked my peers at Killer Frogs and some other "ball-knowers" in my circle their opinions on the matter. Here's what we came up with.
Many of the Big 12 quarterbacks can use their legs, so I've included them in these rankings, as many of them are viewed as another running back.
1. UCF
This ranking for the Knights doesn't come as a shock to many. While Kansas State averages over 6 yards a rush, they don't quite have the depth that UCF has at the running back position. R.J. Harvey, a name that TCU fans will be familiar with, is one of the best running backs in the nation running for 1201 yards in 9 games. Harvey also split a large amount of time with Penny Boone and Myles Montgomery at the beginning of the season, two rushers who are severely underrated averaging around 6 yards per carry each.
UCF has declined in the run game due to KJ Jefferson being benched, but Dylan Rizk has elevated the offense to a higher level with his passing efficiency. While R.J. Harvey has run away with the #1 RB spot for the Knights, Gus Malzahn has shown that he's comfortable putting any one of these running backs in the backfield.
R.J. Harvey- 1201 yds, 16 TDs, 7.0 avg yds/carry
Penny Boone- 201 yds, 2 TDs, 6.2 avg yds/carry
Myles Montgomery- 187 yds, 3 TDs, avg 5.8 yds/carry
Dylan Rizk- 89 yds, 6.4 avg yds/carry
2. Kansas State
This ranking might ruffle the fur of some Wildcat fans. With DJ Giddens having a monstrous year behind a solid offensive line, Kansas State has primed itself to dominate any defensive front they run into, with Giddens rushing for 995 yards in 9 games. Kansas State lands at #2 since after DJ Giddens, the Kansas State run game becomes a little less explosive with Dyland Edwards and Joe Jackson in the backfield. Make no mistake, though, Edwards and Jackson are still quality running backs who can beat a defense on any given week.
One could expect this rushing efficiency to decrease with the Wildcats' upcoming schedule. After the BYE week, Kansas State faces Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Iowa State, with that last game potentially holding Big 12 championship implications.
DJ Giddens- 995 yds, 5 TDs, 6.1 avg yds/carry
Dylan Edwards- 340 yds, 3 TDs, 6.8 avg yds/carry
Avery Johnson- 391 yds, 4 TDs, 5.4 avg yds/carry
3. Kansas
While Kansas has struggled in many aspects of the game this season, the Jayhawks have been good at one thing in particular, and that's running the football. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw have been one of the few bright spots on this Kansas team throughout the season. Combine those two running backs with the running threat of Jalon Daniels, and you accumulate over 200 rushing yards/game.
After losing their first three Big 12 conference games, this team has started to look more like the Big 12 title contender they were picked to be at the beginning of the season. Two weekends ago, they faced off against #17 Kansas State and took them down to the wire, coming up just short as the Wildcats escaped with a 29-27 win. Despite walking out of Manhattan with a loss, the Jayhawks still racked up 206 rushing yards against a decent K-State defensive front.
Devin Neal- 758 yds, 8 TDs, 5.8 avg yds/carry
Daniel Hishaw Jr.- 318 yds, 3 TDs, 6.4 avg yds/carry
Jalon Daniels- 255 yds, 5 TDs, 4.3 avg yds/carry
4. Arizona State
One name. Cam Skattebo. That's all you need to know. I'll admit, there may be some bias here because Skattebo has a running style I like called "run through a guy, not around him." He's emerged as one of the best running backs in the Big 12 not only because of his running ability but also because he's a receiving back. Skattebo has over 400 receiving yards on top of the 1,001 rushing yards, making him one of the most lethal weapons in the Big 12 conference.
Outside of Skattebo, there isn't much to discuss in the Arizona State locker room. Sam Leavitt has provided a nice running threat at the quarterback position, but Kyson Brown and DeCarlos Brooks have had trouble finding the same success in the run game when their name gets called. Seeing as the next few games for ASU could prove to be their most difficult of the season (UCF, K-State, BYU, Arizona), we'll learn just how good this team's running game is in due time.
Cam Skattebo- 1,001 yds, 11 TDs, 5.8 avg yds/carry
Sam Leavitt- 288 yds, 4 TDs, 4.6 avg yds/carry
Kyson Brown- 143 yds, 2 TDs, 4.9 avg yds/carry
DeCarlos Brooks- 121 yds, 1 TD, 4.7 avg yds/carry
5. West Virginia
West Virginia has one of the more interesting running back rooms in the Big 12. While none of them stand out at first glance, the consistency in their rushing attack is exceptional. Admittedly, I didn't think Garrett Greene could use his legs in the West Virginia offense. He has effectively proved me wrong, as he now leads the team in average yards/carry in the running game. Some of this stems from Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson Jr. having more of a workload, but Greene's rushing ability has opened doors for the Mountaineers offense.
The Mountaineers could potentially find themselves higher on this list based on their remaining schedule. Cincinnati, Baylor, UCF, and Texas Tech have had their defensive struggles against strong run games.
Jahiem White- 508 yards, 5 TDs, 5.8 avg yards/carry
Garrett Greene- 471 yards, 3 TDs, 6.2 avg yards/carry
CJ Donaldson Jr.- 453 yards, 6 TDs, 4.5 avg yards/carry
