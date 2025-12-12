TCU Gets Commitment from Quarterback Recruit from Frisco

The TCU Horned Frogs have secured another commitment, this time from quarterback Jayden Maples.

A three-star recruit from Frisco Wakeland High School (TX 5A), Maples was one of the best passers in the state. He led Wakeland to a record-breaking 11-2 season, throwing for 3,075 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Maples also showed his ability with his legs and ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

After much thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to commit to @TCUFootball! Thank you to my coach’s and teammates for believing in me and helping me get to where I am today. Thank you to the Horn Frog staff for giving me this opportunity! Philippians 4:13 #GoFrogs… pic.twitter.com/CZw0mEZtk1 — Jayden Maples 3⭐️ (@JaydenMaples1) December 11, 2025

He showed off his accuracy this past season for Wakeland, completing 65.6% of his passes for an average of 14.3 yards per completion. Maples finished with a QB rating of 124.4 for the Wolverines.

As a junior in 2024, Maples completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,804 yards. He threw 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, averaging 233.7 yards per game. He also ran for 155 yards and three scores.

Joining a Talented Quarterback Room

Maples will be joining a quarterback room full of young competition. The Horned Frogs already have Adam Schobel, David Potter, and Jacob Porter, all of whom were freshmen in the 2025 season.

Maples is now the second quarterback from the 2026 class to commit to TCU. This comes just days after three-star quarterback Jack Daulton (The Woodlands) signed on Early Signing Day. With that said, there is no doubt competition will be of the highest order come spring practice and fall camp ahead of the 2026 season.

Maples chose TCU over other offers from Arkansas State, Southern Mississippi, and Stephen F. Austin. According to 247Sports, he is the 167th-ranked quarterback in the nation.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will continue their preparations for the 2025 Alamo Bowl against the No. 16 USC Trojans. (9-3, 7-2 Big 10). The Frogs are 2-0 all-time in the Alamo Bowl, including an incredible comeback win against the Oregon Ducks in 2016 and a shootout against the Stanford Cardinal in 2017.

Dykes will reunite with a familiar face in Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley. The two were on staff together at Texas Tech from 2003 to 2006. During that time, Dykes was the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, while Riley was a staff assistant and graduate assistant under the late great Mike Leach.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Stay up to date with all things Horned Frogs here on TCU Horned Frogs On SI.

