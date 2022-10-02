Big 12 Football Week 5: Kansas Remains Undefeated

With all nonconference games now played, Week 5 was the first time that we saw five games, each featuring Big 12 opponents. Both of the Kansas schools continue their magical seasons, with both getting wins on Saturday; K-State got a 9-point win over Texas Tech while Kansas squeaked by with a 3-point win over Iowa State thanks to a missed field goal at the end of the game.

Oklahoma State, in their Big 12 Championship Game rematch, got the win over Baylor. Texas had no problem with West Virginia. And in Fort Worth, TCU dominated the Sooners to get their first win over Oklahoma since 2014.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

#25 Kansas State (4-1, 2-0) vs. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1)

Kansas State wins 37-28

Both of these teams, as underdogs, had big wins in Week 4. Which team would continue the winning momentum? Kansas State came out quick. Adrian Martinez once again showed off his wheels and ran 57 yards on the first play of the game. KSU was on the board in the first minute of the game, and then had a 13-0 lead going into the second quarter. Tech was able to tie it at 13-13 midway through the third. Then it became a back-and-forth affair until KSU took control in the fourth. Martinez ran for 171 yards on 12 carries for three rushing touchdowns. He also threw 12-of-19 for 116 yards and another touchdown.

TCU (4-0, 1-0) vs. #18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2)

TCU wins 55-24

TCU had lost eight straight times to Oklahoma, including the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game. The last time the Frogs beat the Sooners was in 2014. That year, the Frogs entered Big 12 play 3-0 and faced the Sooners at home. They would go on to win the Big 12 championship that year and almost make the initial College Football Playoff. Could history be setting itself up to repeat?

It was an exciting day in Fort Worth as the Horned Frogs came out with the win. Max Duggan threw 23-of-33 for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season. He also ran the ball for 116 yards and two more touchdowns, including a 67-yard run in the first quarter.

Kansas (5-0, 2-0) vs. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2)

Kansas wins 14-11

The magical season for Kansas continues. Iowa State did something no other team had done all season – hold the Jayhawks to under 35 points. The Cyclones were actually in it until the end. With 0.29 left, Iowa State’s Jace Gilbert attempted a field goal to tie the game and send the game to overtime. Instead, it went wide left. It was his third missed field goal attempt of the day. With that miss, Kansas got the win to move to 5-0, their best start since 2009, and just the second time in the last 14 years, they’re 2-0 to start Big 12 Conference play. Now they not only host the undefeated Horned Frogs next week, but ESPN’s College GameDay is also coming to Lawrence

#16 Baylor (3-2, 1-1) vs. #9 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)

Oklahoma State wins 36-25

This was the rematch everyone had been anticipating since last year’s Big 12 Championship Game. In that game, Oklahoma State missed the endzone by less than a yard for what would have been a game-winning touchdown and OSU’s first trip to the College Football Playoff. Instead, Baylor won the game and the championship. OSU came in well-rested after their bye week. The Bears actually got on the board first with a field goal early in the first, but OSU took control and took the lead with a touchdown with just over six minutes left in the first. It was a lead they would never relinquish for the rest of the game. The Cowboys are the highest-ranked team in the conference and making an early statement that the road to Arlington this year goes through Stillwater.

Texas (3-2, 1-1) vs. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Texas wins 38-20

Both teams entered the game already having suffered a conference loss. So, the pressure was on to come out with the win and stay in the chase in a highly competitive conference. The Texas defense was once again like the one that almost beat Alabama and not the one that gave up six fourth-down conversions last week against Tech. Hudson Card, the starting quarterback ever since Quinn Ewers was injured, had an impressive game, throwing 21-or-27 for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He had an astonishing 2087 QB rating in the game. Are they setting up a potential quarterback controversy when Ewers is ready to return? This week is the Red River Showdown. It will be interesting to see what happens if Ewers is healthy.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games

#2 Alabama (5-0) at #20 Arkansas (3-2)

Alabama wins 49-26

#5 Clemson (5-0) vs. #10 NC State (4-1)

Clemson wins 30-20

#7 Kentucky (4-1) at #14 Ole Miss (5-0)

Ole Miss wins 22-19

#15 Washington (4-1) at UCLA (5-0)

UCLA wins 40-32

#17 Texas A&M (3-2) at Mississippi State (4-1)

Mississippi State wins 42-24

#21 Minnesota (4-1) vs. Purdue (3-2)

Purdue wins 20-10

#22 Wake Forest (4-1) at #23 Florida State (4-1)

Wake Forest wins 31-21

