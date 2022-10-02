TCU Stuns Oklahoma in Beatdown Fashion, 55-24

Behind the second largest attending crowd since 2009 versus Utah, the TCU Horned Frogs upset the 18th ranked Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2014.

Max Duggan threw for 302 yards on 23 of 33 passing as he led the TCU Horned Frogs to their first win over the Oklahoma Sooners since 2014. Duggan also had a remarkable game on the ground, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns, on just five carries.

In a first quarter that took just over an hour to play, fans saw themselves looking up at a 20-3 TCU lead, with 7:17 still remaining on the clock. An early fumble from the Sooners, led to a quick 1:18, five play Frogs’ scoring drive, that was capped off with a Duggan to Savion Williams 19 yard strike.

Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillion Gabriel exited the game with 9:38 left in the 2nd quarter, after a vicious hit to the head, from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. This play was deemed to be targeting and Hodge was ejected. The score was 34-10, in favor of the Horned Frogs at the time of the ejection.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes attributed much of the offensive success today to the offensive lineman Steve Avila was proud of his group as the Frogs had 361 yards on the ground.

“How good is TCU? We’re a damn good football team, I don’t think we have even hit our full potential yet,” said Avila.

A huge bright spot for TCU today was the performance of running back Kendre Miller. The Junior rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. This is Miller’s 2nd straight game with over 130 yards on the ground.

“I don’t think he’s got the attention, that he deserves yet. I really think Kendre Miller deserves more national recognition,” said coach Dykes.

TCU is now 4-0 for the first time since the 2017 football season, when Dykes was an assistant coach. The Frogs head to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, October 8 for a matchup of unbeatens when they face Kansas (5-0).

