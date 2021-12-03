Final Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections

In August, as the season was about to begin, everyone in the conference, and most in the nation, assumed Oklahoma would be back in the Big 12 Championship Game. The questions of the season were which team would join them. Whether good or bad, most teams in the conference would say their season didn’t go the way everything was predicted back in August.

Each week, our panel of fans has ranked the ten teams in the conference. Some teams moved up and down, like TCU who debuted at #2, bounced around, and ended the season at #9. One team, Kansas, never moved. They debuted at #10, and despite a late-season win at Texas, they never moved off of that spot.

By Week 6, the top three were determined. It was just a matter of how they would finish. By Week 7, Iowa State was in 4th place and never moved after that. Same for K-State, who locked in 5th place by Week 9.

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12 for the last time this season. Make sure to check out the graph at the end that reflects the journey each team took all season.

Power Rankings

10. Kansas, 2-10, 1-8 (Last week: #10)

Lost to West Virginia 34-28

They gave us a thrill late in the season, but that was it. They end the season where they began – in last place. At least basketball season has arrived.

9. TCU, 5-7, 3-6 (Last week: #8)

Lost to Iowa State 48-14

Not the season anyone in Fort Worth anticipated. The Frogs spent the first two weeks of the season at #2, then bounced around, spending four weeks at #8, a few at #5 or #6, but ended at #9. It’s a new era in The Fort. Next season’s forecast is Sonny.

8. Texas, 5-7, 3-6 (Last week: #9)

Beat Kansas State 22-17

No bowl game this year for the Longhorns. After losing six straight games, the first time since the Eisenhower era, Texas was all over the board on the weekly rankings. They were as high as #3 and as low as #9. The loss at home to Kansas didn’t help.

7. Texas Tech, 6-6, 3-6 (Last week: #6)

Lost to Baylor 27-24

They came close to giving Baylor a third loss. But it wasn’t to be. They do finish at .500, so at least they get to go bowling this year. The Red Raiders debuted in the rankings at #9 and never advanced out of the bottom half all season. After spending a couple of weeks at #6, they end up in 7th place by a very thin margin.

6. West Virginia, 6-6, 4-5 (Last week: #7)

Beat Kansas 34-28

At least the ‘Eers get to go bowling. They beat a ranked team in Virginia Tech early in the season, almost beat Oklahoma, then went on an up-and-down cycle. They remained in the #5-9 range all season long.

5. Kansas State, 7-5, 4-5 (Last week: #5)

Lost to Texas 22-17

Texas losing seven straight would have been something. But, that didn’t happen as the Longhorns pulled out the win over KSU. The Wildcats started the season at #4 and ended just one spot back.

4. Iowa State, 7-5, 5-4 (Last week: #4)

Beat TCU 48-14

Many thought that Matt Campbell would bring his team to their second straight Big 12 Conference Championship game. That didn’t happen. The Cyclones were ranked in the Top 10 early in the season but tumbled after losing the Cyhawk game to Iowa. By Week 7, they were in the #4 position in these rankings and never moved after that.

3. #14 Oklahoma, 10-2, 7-2 (Last week: #2)

Lost to Oklahoma State 37-33

There is no Big 12 Championship Game, no CFP appearance, no Heisman for either quarterback and now no Lincoln Riley. Add in losses to Baylor and OSU, and this season was not what anyone in Norman thought would happen.

2. #9 Baylor, 10-2, 7-2 (Last week: #3)

Beat Texas Tech 27-24

The Bears are back in the conference championship game. They proved they deserved to get there. But no CFP appearance this year, thanks to the loss to TCU. Frogs fans will always have that sweet taste of victory.

1. #5 Oklahoma State, 11-1, 8-1 (Last week: #1)

Beat Oklahoma 37-33

Bedlam lived up to all its expectations. Now, OSU makes its first appearance in the Big 12 Championship game. Ticket prices for the championship game are the second most expensive in the history of the game, only behind the 2017 game featuring Oklahoma and TCU. Win there and hope for some upsets with the teams above them, and then perhaps the Pokes will be in the College Football Playoff.

How each team ranked each week of the 2021 season.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

Oklahoma State has moved into the CFP conversation, and they could make it there. But for now, they are at #5, so no CFP just yet.

Based upon the above rankings, here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Baylor vs. Oregon

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Oklahoma vs. Clemson

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Iowa State vs. Arkansas

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Kansas State vs. Auburn

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Texas Tech vs. Army

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

