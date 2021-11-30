Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    TCU Fans During the Iowa State Football Game
    How TCU Fans reacted during the 2021 season finale against Iowa State - the end of a difficult season.
    The last game of the season, for TCU, against Iowa State was supposed to be a precursor to the Big 12 Championship game.  Missed that prediction by a mile! And, it didn't take long for fans to realize that TCU was not going to win this game either - not by a mile.  There really aren't any words to describe how disappointing this season was for Frog Fans.  The good news is: It's over.  

    KillerFrogs has enjoyed sharing the masterpieces of Clint Foster with you all this season.  Being able to poke fun at yourself really does make being a loser more palatable.  

    Created by Clint Foster

