Football: Big 12 Championship Game Players to Watch
The 2021 Big 12 All-Conference football team was released today and plenty of the players named have one more conference game left this year. The Big 12 Conference Championship Game that is. Oklahoma State and Baylor had an astounding 17 players named to the Big 12's All-Conference 1st and 2nd teams. That does not include Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy being named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. Including Gundy, these two teams combined for 7 Big 12 Conference Yearly Awards, including Defensive Player of the Year going to Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. All in all Oklahoma had 10 players named and Baylor had 7 players named to the Big 12 All-Conference team.
Oklahoma State's All-Big 12 Players
First Team Offense
- Quarterback Spencer Sanders
- Offensive Lineman Josh Sills
First Team Defense
- Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez
- Defensive Lineman Brock Martin
- Defensive Back Kolby Harvell-Peel
- Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Second Team Offense
- Wide Receiver Tay Martin
- KR/PR Brennan Presley
Second Team Defense
- Defensive End Colin Oliver
- Defensive Back Christian Holmes
Baylor's All-Big 12 Players
First Team Offense
- Offensive Lineman Conner Galvin
- KR/PR Tresten Ebner
First Team Defense
- Linebacker Terrel Bernard
- Defensive Back Jalen Pitre
Second Team Offense
- Running Back Abram Smith
- Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton
Second Team Defense
- Defensive Lineman Siaki Ika
Oklahoma State's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners
Offensive Newcomer of the Year- Running Back Jaylen Warren
Defensive Freshman of the Year- Defensive End Colin Oliver
Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year- Mike Gundy
Baylor's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners
Defensive Player of the Year- Safety Jalen Pitre
Offensive Lineman of the Year- Left Tackle Conner Galvin
Special Teams Player of the Year- Trestan Ebner
Defensive Newcomer of the Year- Siaki Ika
