Football: Big 12 Championship Game Players to Watch

The 2021 Big 12 All-Conference football team was released today and plenty of the players named have one more conference game left this year. The Big 12 Conference Championship Game that is. Oklahoma State and Baylor had an astounding 17 players named to the Big 12's All-Conference 1st and 2nd teams. That does not include Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy being named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. Including Gundy, these two teams combined for 7 Big 12 Conference Yearly Awards, including Defensive Player of the Year going to Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. All in all Oklahoma had 10 players named and Baylor had 7 players named to the Big 12 All-Conference team.

Oklahoma State's All-Big 12 Players

First Team Offense

Quarterback Spencer Sanders

Offensive Lineman Josh Sills

First Team Defense

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

Defensive Lineman Brock Martin

Defensive Back Kolby Harvell-Peel

Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Second Team Offense

Wide Receiver Tay Martin

KR/PR Brennan Presley

Second Team Defense

Defensive End Colin Oliver

Defensive Back Christian Holmes

Baylor's All-Big 12 Players

First Team Offense

Offensive Lineman Conner Galvin

KR/PR Tresten Ebner

First Team Defense

Linebacker Terrel Bernard

Defensive Back Jalen Pitre

Second Team Offense

Running Back Abram Smith

Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman Siaki Ika

Oklahoma State's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners

Offensive Newcomer of the Year- Running Back Jaylen Warren

Defensive Freshman of the Year- Defensive End Colin Oliver

Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year- Mike Gundy

Baylor's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners

Defensive Player of the Year- Safety Jalen Pitre

Offensive Lineman of the Year- Left Tackle Conner Galvin

Special Teams Player of the Year- Trestan Ebner

Defensive Newcomer of the Year- Siaki Ika

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!