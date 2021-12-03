Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Football: Big 12 Championship Game Players to Watch
    Player(s)
    Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Pitre, Terrel Bernard, Brock Martin, Jarrick Bernard, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Trestan Ebner, Josh Sills, Abram Smith, Tyquan Thornton, Siaki Ika, Jaylen Warren, Christian Holmes

    © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The 2021 Big 12 All-Conference football team was released today and plenty of the players named have one more conference game left this year. The Big 12 Conference Championship Game that is. Oklahoma State and Baylor had an astounding 17 players named to the Big 12's All-Conference 1st and 2nd teams. That does not include Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy being named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. Including Gundy, these two teams combined for 7 Big 12 Conference Yearly Awards, including Defensive Player of the Year going to Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. All in all Oklahoma had 10 players named and Baylor had 7 players named to the Big 12 All-Conference team.

    Oklahoma State's All-Big 12 Players

    First Team Offense

    • Quarterback Spencer Sanders
    • Offensive Lineman Josh Sills

    First Team Defense

    • Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez
    • Defensive Lineman Brock Martin
    • Defensive Back Kolby Harvell-Peel
    • Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

    Second Team Offense

    • Wide Receiver Tay Martin
    • KR/PR Brennan Presley

    Second Team Defense

    • Defensive End Colin Oliver
    • Defensive Back Christian Holmes

    Baylor's All-Big 12 Players

    First Team Offense

    • Offensive Lineman Conner Galvin
    • KR/PR Tresten Ebner

    First Team Defense

    • Linebacker Terrel Bernard
    • Defensive Back Jalen Pitre

    Second Team Offense

    • Running Back Abram Smith
    • Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton

    Second Team Defense

    • Defensive Lineman Siaki Ika

    Oklahoma State's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners

    Offensive Newcomer of the Year- Running Back Jaylen Warren

    Defensive Freshman of the Year- Defensive End Colin Oliver

    Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year- Mike Gundy

    Baylor's Big 12 Yearly Award Winners

    Defensive Player of the Year- Safety Jalen Pitre

    Offensive Lineman of the Year- Left Tackle Conner Galvin

    Special Teams Player of the Year- Trestan Ebner

    Defensive Newcomer of the Year-  Siaki Ika

