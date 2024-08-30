Killer Frogs

Last season, College Football Tour visited Stanford reaching stadium No. 108 on the quest to experience gameday at all 134 FBS venues.

Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 134 FBS stadiums. His desire is to have a very immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.

Each week during the 2024 football season, Andrew will share his adventures through descriptions of the gameday experience, complemented by photos and videos. The stadium reviews will provide insight into what makes gameday special at each location.

Last season, he concluded with Stanford, which was #108 on the quest to experience gameday at all 134 FBS venues.

College Football Tour Visits Stanford and Stanford Stadium

Situated between San Francisco and San José in the famous Silicon Valley, Stanford University boasts a rich athletic history. Technically located within its own community of Stanford, California, the university also calls Palo Alto its home. A short distance from Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto brims with shops, restaurants, and a collegiate flair. Stanford is affectionately known as "The Farm" due to being built on agricultural land, and gamedays here explode with a west coast style of pageantry and panache.

Stanford tailgating
Stanford offers attractive spots for tailgating. /

Under a canopy of palms and unique varieties of oak, Stanford’s campus offers an inviting scene for pregame tailgating. Pinots and Cabernets are more frequent than Pabst and Coors, and the setting is refined, but no less festive. Cardinal red surges throughout Stanford’s picturesque campus and gameday spirit intensifies as kickoff looms.

Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band (LSJUMB)
Proud to be an honorary band member for the day /

A defining aspect of college football is the marching band. Most bands feature well-appointed uniforms and strict, militaristic marching. Not the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band. They steer very clear of traditional expression. Known as a scatter band, they burst onto the field sprinting and screaming. Their performances are saturated with wit, humor, props, outlandish costumes, and little doses of mischief. They shirk the rigid, and in short, it’s a damn good time.

The Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band (LSJUMB)
Playing with the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band /

Before the band hits the field, they make their way to The Walk, a favorite tradition at Stanford which welcomes the team through a path of Cardinal enthusiasts. Here is where fans may have their first encounter with The Tree. This bizarre mascot layered in colorful branches and leaves frenetically bounces and spins with Stanford spirit. Typically adorned with bulging eyes and voluminous lips, The Tree made its first appearance in 1975. Each year, a new student is selected to wear the iconic costume and redesign it to their liking. Officially, The Tree represents the band, but Stanford has gladly adopted it as its unofficial mascot.

The Tree at Stanford
The Tree /
The Tree at Stanford
Previous Tree mascot uniforms flood the band's practice space. /

Stanford’s football history runs deep. From playing in the first ever Rose Bowl in 1902 to its annual battle with Cal which is the longest running rivalry in the western United States, this program has made a significant impact. The tree laden campus, the idiosyncratic band, and the festive atmosphere all come together to make Cardinal gamedays a spectacular event.

Stanford Stadium
Stanford Stadium - home of the Stanford Cardinal /

A graduate and fan of the University of Wisconsin, his love for TCU emerged from College Football Tour's visit to Fort Worth in 2021.

