Who Should, Shouldn't Panic After Wild College Football Week 2

So, your team lost. Should you press the panic button yet?

If you blinked last Saturday, you almost certainly missed an upset. These weren't minor upsets between two equally-ranked teams – these were seismic upsets between small programs and national powers.

Just know that if your team was victim to one of these unthinkable losses in Week 2, you're not alone.

But how should we react to all these losses? Is there any reason for long-term concern for any of the losers?

No Reason To Panic: Alabama, Florida

OK, I'm already kind of cheating. Alabama didn't technically lose, but to win a game they were favored by 21 points in by one and thanks to late-game heroics is at least a little unnerving.

The Tide racked up 15 penalties– the most ever under Nick Saban. They also struggled with turnovers. This is what Alabama's floor looks like this season and they still won in a difficult environment on the road.

Florida, on the other hand, was upset at home in a sound thumping at the hands of Kentucky. So why shouldn't they panic?

Because this should have never been an upset in the first place. The overreaction to Florida's Week 1 win over Utah was of unprecedented scales and set unrealistic expectations for the Gators. Power ratings like the FPI and SP+ favored Kentucky in this game and so did late-week bettors.

You can likely say goodbye to Anthony Richardson's short-lived Heisman campaign, though.

Have The Panic Button Ready: Texas A&M

As high profile as A&M's loss to Appalachian State was on Saturday, it's not the end of the world. However, there's a few reasons to be concerned still.

The Aggies did not run one single red zone play against App State. Just one week earlier, North Carolina hung 63 on that same defense.

The offense averaged just 4.9 yards per play and had a low explosive play rate. There's no reason to throw in the towel just yet, but this Texas A&M team that was supposed to finally turn the corner looks more akin to the A&M teams that finish 8-4. The gauntlet of the SEC West is still ahead of them and this time they handle Alabama on the road.

Now, this may be a different story after this coming Saturday as the Aggies host the Miami Hurricanes.

DEFCON 1, Full Red Alert: Notre Dame, Wisconsin

Marcus Freeman is the first Notre Dame head coach ever to start 0-3 (note: includes Fiesta Bowl loss last year) and also the first to lose their first home game. There was little reason to panic in Week 1 when they lost to Ohio State, who's one of the best teams in the country. In fact, it may have been encouraging to see their defense play as well as it did.

And then Notre Dame lost to Marshall.

The headlines already are calling for Marcus Freeman's job (an overreaction surely), but the Irish also lost their starting QB Tyler Buchner. Buchner wasn't playing overly well to begin with and now his backup– whom he beat out in camp– Drew Pyne comes in.

Notre Dame might be headed for a rough season.

On the other side, fans should be extremely concerned about Wisconsin's offense. Bobby Engram was brought in as OC to hopefully push this team in the right direction. Instead, we got guaranteed runs on first and second down and a plethora of long third down looks.

It's quite literally running head first into a brick wall repeatedly. It was ineffective against Washington State, so imagine this offense against Ohio State, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Push the panic button.

