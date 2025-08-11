Killer Frogs

College Football Tour visits Massachusetts and McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Last season, College Football Tour visited UMass, reaching stadium No. 111 on the quest to experience gameday at all 136 FBS venues.

Andrew Bauhs

Last season, College Football tour visited McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Last season, College Football tour visited McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour
In this story:

Editor's Note:
Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 136 FBS stadiums. His desire is to have a very immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.

During the 2025 football season, Andrew will share his adventures through descriptions of the gameday experience, complemented by photos and videos. The stadium reviews will provide insight into what makes gameday special at each location.

Last season, he visited UMass and McGuirk Alumni Stadium, marking his 111th stadium on the quest for 136.

College Football Tour Visits UMass and McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Amherst, Massachusetts, lies about 100 miles west of Boston in the northeast’s open country. Founded in 1863, UMass identifies a bit more as a basketball school than a football school. Action between the endzones began in 1879, and they joined the FBS in 2012. While not widely known as a football school, the Minutemen did capture a national title in 1998 while members of the FCS, and the flag commemorating that title flies proudly atop McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Despite a history deprived of consistent football glory, one thing stands out: Whether hardwood or gridiron, the fan base for UMass is an enthusiastic bunch. 

UMass spirit at McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass spirit at McGuirk Alumni Stadium / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Pregaming surrounds the stadium in many forms. The lots burst with pockets of festivity from tailgating to football tossing to collegiate-style partying. Even though McGuirk Stadium is set amongst the open fields adjacent to campus, the energy finds its way to gameday.

Pregaming at UMass
Pregaming at UMass / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Through the middle of it all, the Minuteman March is the main artery of the action. Roughly two hours prior to kickoff, buses unload the team to be welcomed by a pathway of eager UMass fans. The Minuteman Marching Band drumbeats its way through to signal the team's arrival. Joining the band are the spirit squad and Sam the Minuteman, all helping to emphasize a pregame tradition that ignites excitement.

The Minuteman March
The Minuteman March / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Upon the team walk's conclusion, fans shift over with the band to their pregame concert spot. The crowd gathers to hear the award-winning University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band. This talented, tuneful bunch is comprised of over 400 members and has highlighted major events such as the Rose Parade, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and presidential inaugurations. Their sound is a complex symphony of bright brass and crisp percussion. From "Fight UMass" to a blend of classic and modern tunes, it's no wonder they attract the masses.

The UMass Minuteman Marching Band
The UMass Minuteman Marching Band / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

The pageantry makes its way inside McGuirk Stadium, where fans gather to cheer on their Minutemen team. Opened in 1965, it is not a stadium that boasts size, but it does embody a classic style for this flagship university. All the college gameday feels come together as the team charges onto the field through the sounds of the fight song and cheers of "Go U Mass!" While not traditionally a football-forward school, the University of Massachusetts brings a remarkable brand of color and tradition to the wide college football landscape.

A colonial flair is part of the UMass gameday tradition
A colonial flair is part of the UMass gameday tradition / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour
Sam the Minuteman at UMass
Sam the Minuteman at UMass / Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

College Football Tour Stadium Stories

TCU Horned Frogs On SI has featured several of Andrew's adventures. View those stories here:

Follow College Football Tour

Follow my travels as I go coast-to-coast and places in between this season. You can follow me at:

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Andrew Bauhs
ANDREW BAUHS

Andrew runs College Football Tour, which documents his journey to thoroughly experience gameday at every FBS stadium. A graduate and fan of the University of Wisconsin, his love for TCU emerged from College Football Tour’s visit to Fort Worth in 2021.

Home/Football