College Football Tour visits Massachusetts and McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Editor's Note:
Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 136 FBS stadiums. His desire is to have a very immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
During the 2025 football season, Andrew will share his adventures through descriptions of the gameday experience, complemented by photos and videos. The stadium reviews will provide insight into what makes gameday special at each location.
Last season, he visited UMass and McGuirk Alumni Stadium, marking his 111th stadium on the quest for 136.
College Football Tour Visits UMass and McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Amherst, Massachusetts, lies about 100 miles west of Boston in the northeast’s open country. Founded in 1863, UMass identifies a bit more as a basketball school than a football school. Action between the endzones began in 1879, and they joined the FBS in 2012. While not widely known as a football school, the Minutemen did capture a national title in 1998 while members of the FCS, and the flag commemorating that title flies proudly atop McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Despite a history deprived of consistent football glory, one thing stands out: Whether hardwood or gridiron, the fan base for UMass is an enthusiastic bunch.
Pregaming surrounds the stadium in many forms. The lots burst with pockets of festivity from tailgating to football tossing to collegiate-style partying. Even though McGuirk Stadium is set amongst the open fields adjacent to campus, the energy finds its way to gameday.
Through the middle of it all, the Minuteman March is the main artery of the action. Roughly two hours prior to kickoff, buses unload the team to be welcomed by a pathway of eager UMass fans. The Minuteman Marching Band drumbeats its way through to signal the team's arrival. Joining the band are the spirit squad and Sam the Minuteman, all helping to emphasize a pregame tradition that ignites excitement.
Upon the team walk's conclusion, fans shift over with the band to their pregame concert spot. The crowd gathers to hear the award-winning University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band. This talented, tuneful bunch is comprised of over 400 members and has highlighted major events such as the Rose Parade, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and presidential inaugurations. Their sound is a complex symphony of bright brass and crisp percussion. From "Fight UMass" to a blend of classic and modern tunes, it's no wonder they attract the masses.
The pageantry makes its way inside McGuirk Stadium, where fans gather to cheer on their Minutemen team. Opened in 1965, it is not a stadium that boasts size, but it does embody a classic style for this flagship university. All the college gameday feels come together as the team charges onto the field through the sounds of the fight song and cheers of "Go U Mass!" While not traditionally a football-forward school, the University of Massachusetts brings a remarkable brand of color and tradition to the wide college football landscape.
