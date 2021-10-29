College Football Week 9: Top Games from Around the Nation

The Week 9 college football slate presents a number of Big Ten rivalries that prove to be pivot points in the conference. What games outside the Big 12 does the nation have their eyes on the most?

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off their first loss of the season at unranked Purdue, while Wisconsin is coming off a win against that same team. The winner of this game controls their destiny in the Big Ten West.

It also features a pair of the nation’s top defenses with unreliable offenses. Ultimately, this one comes down to the turnover battle, where Iowa holds a steep advantage; the Hawkeyes lead the nation in turnovers per game (3.0) while the Badgers turn the ball over the third-most in the nation (2.4 times per game).

The pick: Iowa

#6 Michigan at #8 Michigan State

Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the week comes from the other half of the Big Ten where bitter rivals square off for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Historically, the Wolverines have owned this rivalry, leading the series 71-37-5, and ultimately dubbing Michigan State the “little brother.”

Don’t expect an offensive showcase; both of these defenses rank inside the top 20 in terms of yards allowed per play while both offenses are focused on a run-first approach. Michigan runs the football with the fourth-most frequency among non-service academy teams. The difference here comes in Michigan State’s willingness and ability to throw the football downfield.

The pick: Michigan State

#1 Georgia vs. Florida

The World’s Largest Cocktail Party is a pretty great name for a rivalry, though the neutral Jacksonville site for it isn’t ideal. Last year, Florida posted a big win over Georgia despite the Bulldogs having won the three meetings prior. This year, Georgia appears to be in the driver’s seat.

Regardless of who starts behind center for the Dawgs– be it J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett– the offensive outcome should be fairly consistent. The story of the year is of Georgia’s incredible defense that leads the nation in nearly every statistical category. While Florida fields a fine offense, it’s likely not enough to break Georgia’s front.

The pick: Georgia

#10 Ole Miss at #18 Auburn

Heisman contender Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Rebels set their sights on 7-1 as they visit the Auburn Tigers. The Auburn defense has proven capable of slowing down some explosive offenses like Arkansas, but can disappear offensively at times (against Georgia, Penn State).

While Ole Miss’ defense isn’t one of the shut down units in the nation, they’ve slowed down impressive offenses lately like Tennessee and LSU. This season, they’ve done just enough to secure the win. Ultimately, this game will come down to which quarterback will make the least mistakes and which defense can make the final stand.

The pick: Auburn

#20 Penn State at #5 Ohio State

After losing to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most sound and explosive teams in the nation, albeit against lesser competition. They lead the nation in both scoring and yards per play, but face their toughest defense of the season in Penn State.

Penn State is dealing with an injured Sean Clifford at quarterback and an ineffective run game. Their incredible nine-overtime loss to Illinois seemed more like a sign of things to come than a flukey throwaway game. Unfortunately, this team isn’t trending in the right direction whereas Ohio State is.

The pick: Ohio State

