Dear Arkansas State Fans Welcome to Fort Worth and Family Weekend at TCU

Dear Arkansas State,

Welcome to Fort Worth.

Let’s start with this: You’ve got one of the coolest nicknames in college football.

I guess the the NCAA is to thank for helping make it necessary.

In 2005, the NCAA adopted a policy restricting schools with what it classified as “hostile or abusive” Native American nicknames and imagery from displaying them at NCAA championship events. Arkansas State subsequently reviewed its identity, retired the Indians nickname in 2008 and became the Red Wolves.

Whether you believe the change was necessary or ridiculous, at least Arkansas State chose a replacement that makes sense.

Red wolves once roamed Arkansas, and “red” was already part of the school’s scarlet-and-black identity. Yes, red is one of the most common colors in college athletics, but paired with a wolf native to the region, it works.

The name is distinctive, regionally relevant and considerably more intimidating than becoming one of the countless teams called the Tigers, Bulldogs or Wildcats.

You also have a knack for finding football coaches before everyone else realizes they are stars. Gus Malzahn, Hugh Freeze and Bryan Harsin all coached at Arkansas State before moving on to bigger programs.

That is a pretty good reputation to have, even if keeping those coaches in Jonesboro proved to be another matter.

Current head coach Butch Jones is now in his sixth season leading the Red Wolves, and his team will arrive in Fort Worth with a 1-1 record.

Arkansas State opened its season with a 42-24 loss at Memphis, but the final score does not tell the entire story. The Red Wolves held three separate leads during the first half, and Texas transfer quarterback Trey Owens threw for 325 yards in his first collegiate start.

Four interceptions, including three in Memphis territory, ultimately allowed the Tigers to pull away.

The Red Wolves responded the following week with a convincing 52-7 victory over West Georgia. Arkansas State rushed for 256 yards, forced four turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In other words, you are not coming to Fort Worth quietly.

Bring the Sound With You

Arkansas State also has one of the better marching band names in the country: The Sound of the Natural State.

The Arkansas State band program has more than 90 years of history. Its marching band traditionally performs “ASU Loyalty,” “Hail to ASU” and plenty of pep tunes for the Red Wolves.

We do not know how much of The Sound will make the trip to Fort Worth, but if they do, we hope they bring some noise.

Visiting bands make college football better, even when they insist on playing immediately after something good happens for the wrong team.

An Apology About Your Seats

We should probably apologize in advance for where we put you.

Like most P4 Universities, TCU places the opposing band in the farthest corner of the stadium | KillerFrogs.com

Arkansas State fans making the trip to Fort Worth appear to have been assigned to one of the farthest and highest corners of Amon G. Carter Stadium. You are going to have an excellent view of Fort Worth, even if identifying the players may require binoculars.

That hardly seems like proper Texas hospitality.

Those seats should be reserved for Big 12 opponents and other Power Four visitors. Conference rivals already know why they are being sent to the corner. Arkansas State fans are traveling from Jonesboro to see their team play in Fort Worth for the first time, and we could have brought you a little closer to the field.

So, on behalf of TCU fans who had absolutely no involvement in the seating decision, we apologize.

At least you will be closer to whatever breeze happens to exist approximately three stories above everyone else.

Welcome to Family Weekend

As for us, you will be spending your Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium, one of college football’s most underrated venues. It has been home to Horned Frog football since 1930, but this will not be an ordinary home game.

This is TCU Family Weekend, which means thousands of parents and family members will be on campus pretending they came solely to see their students.

They came for the football, too.

The game is officially sold out. Of course, “sold out” and “every seat will be occupied” are two very different things in modern college football.

The stadium could still look half full at best, especially once the heat, the score and Saturday night plans begin working on the crowd.

Last weekend, TCU was competing for attention with the Texas-Ohio State game, and plenty of empty seats were visible around The Carter.

But you have to give the TCU students credit.

They showed out.

The student section was packed, loud and fully engaged through the first half, despite an official kickoff temperature of 100 degrees.

TCU led Grambling State 28-7 at halftime, and by the end of the third quarter, the Frogs had stretched the lead to 42-7.

Many students decided their work was done and moved on to bigger and better things.

Can you blame them?

You are only in college for a short time. When your team is leading an overmatched opponent by five touchdowns and the outcome is no longer remotely in question, you have fulfilled your obligation.

Go enjoy your Saturday night.

This week, Family Weekend should bring a different kind of energy. Parents will want the full TCU experience, students will want to show off their campus and the Red Wolves should provide more resistance than Grambling State did.

If everyone makes it inside before halftime, that will be a Family Weekend accomplishment worthy of its own trophy.

About Those New Lights

having fun with our new toys 😁 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/b8wwYbvvUg — TCU Athletics (@TCU_Athletics) September 15, 2026

You will also get to experience TCU’s new LED lighting system.

At least, we think you will.

In last week’s letter to Grambling State, we may have oversold the lights just a bit.

We were excited. We had been hearing about this major investment. The idea of The Carter erupting in purple under a brand-new LED system sounded spectacular.

Then the lights made their debut, and one whole section did not appear to be working.

Was it terrible? No.

Was it the breathtaking, purple-soaked light show we imagined after hearing about the investment? Also no.

Perhaps there are still a few technical kinks to work out. Perhaps TCU was saving the complete experience for Family Weekend. Perhaps someone simply needs to locate the switch for that missing bank of lights.

We will give them another chance Saturday night.

We believe in second opportunities, especially when expensive stadium upgrades are involved.

Prepare for the Fort Worth Heat

Here is the most important information we can give our visitors: Hydrate.

The current Fort Worth forecast calls for sunshine and a high near 99 degrees. The temperature could still be around 94 degrees when TCU and Arkansas State kick off at 7 p.m.

By the time the game ends, it may have cooled all the way down to approximately 87.

Practically sweater weather.

Last weekend was brutal. The official temperature at kickoff was 100 degrees, and people were dropping like flies.

At one point, it seemed as if someone needed to invent portable IVs that fans could wheel around behind them.

Apparently, walking around a football stadium connected to an IV presents some medical and logistical complications. So for now, we recommend water, electrolytes, sunscreen, lightweight clothing and taking the heat seriously.

Do not wait until you feel thirsty to start drinking water. That advice applies especially to families spending the afternoon walking around campus or tailgating before the game.

Enjoy Fort Worth While You Are Here

While you are in town, grab some authentic Texas barbecue, wander through the Fort Worth Stockyards and spend some time in Sundance Square.

Fort Worth still embraces its western roots, but it has grown into a city with outstanding restaurants, museums and plenty to explore beyond campus, assuming the temperature does not melt you directly into the sidewalk.

As for the game, we are glad you made the trip.

We hope you enjoy Fort Worth, the Family Weekend atmosphere and whatever portion of the new light show decides to participate.

Safe travels, Red Wolves.

We will see you Saturday night under at least most of the lights in The Carter.

Stay Connected: Stay up to date with the latest TCU Horned Frogs news by visiting KillerFrogs.com, joining the conversation in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum, following us on X, Instagram and Facebook, and subscribing to The Weekly Croak newsletter.