Football is finally returning to Fort Worth.

After opening the 2026 season in Dublin and entering an early bye week, TCU will play at Amon G. Carter Stadium for the first time this season when the Horned Frogs host Grambling State on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+. TCU enters the matchup looking for its first victory of the season, while Grambling State arrives in Fort Worth with a 2-0 record.

Here are the KillerFrogs staff score predictions for TCU vs. Grambling State.

Taken together, the 15 staff predictions produce an average score of approximately TCU 45, Grambling State 11.

Baileigh Sheffield forecasts the largest margin with a 56-0 TCU victory, while Tony Beblowski expects the closest game at 24-14. Fourteen of the 15 staff members predict the Horned Frogs will win by at least 25 points, and seven believe TCU will score 48 points or more.

Although everyone agrees on the winner, the range of predictions shows considerably less agreement about how quickly TCU will take control and whether Grambling State will be able to find the end zone.

TCU vs. Grambling State Score Predictions

Aiden Reed: TCU 49, Grambling State 7

Baileigh Sheffield: TCU 56, Grambling State 0

Emma Swinney: TCU 45, Grambling State 10

Jackson James: TCU 38, Grambling State 13

Jason Phillips: TCU 45, Grambling State 13

JD Andress: TCU 52, Grambling State 10

Michael Bara V: TCU 55, Grambling State 17

Nate Cross: TCU 48, Grambling State 17

Ryann Zeller: TCU 48, Grambling State 7

Sean Fouché: TCU 56, Grambling State 10

Seth Dowdle: TCU 38, Grambling State 10

Skyler Gerard: TCU 35, Grambling State 10

Tom Burke: TCU 38, Grambling State 13

Tony Beblowski: TCU 24, Grambling State 14

Tori Couch: TCU 45, Grambling State 14

TCU Football announces its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. | TCU Football on X

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings

Nobody picked the correct winner of TCU’s opener against North Carolina, but JD Andress came closest to the 15-10 final score with his 24-17 prediction in favor of the Frogs. Whoever comes closest this week will either join JD atop the standings or watch him build an early lead.

Place Name Correct Picks Wrong Picks Closest Cumulative Differential 1 JD 0 1 1 16 2 Tom 0 1 0 18 3 Tony 0 1 0 23 3 Tori 0 1 0 23 3 Jackson 0 1 0 23 3 Ryann 0 1 0 23 6 Michael 0 1 0 26 6 Skyler 0 1 0 26 6 Emma



0 1 0 26 9 Seth

0 1 0 28 10 Sean



0 1 0 30 11 Nate 0 1 0 31 12 Aiden 0 1 0 33 12 Baileigh 0 1 0 33 12 Jason 0 1 0 33

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