    December 12, 2021
    TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson, Avila, and Ortiz Receive Honors
    Publish date:

    Steve Avila and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are named first-team selections by Associated Press All-Big 12 Football Team; Anthony Ortiz to play the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
    Author:

    © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Public accolades continue to shower the Horned Frog football team, with TCU center Steve Avila and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson respectively selected for the Associated Press All-Big 12 Football Team, as voted on by media covering the conference.

    Of 12 games, Avila started in 11, leading a Horned Frog offensive line that ranked among the Big 12 leaders in total offensive yards, at 435.8 per game.

    Meanwhile, for the second consecutive season, Hodges-Tomlinson is First-Team AP All-Big 12. This honor mirrors his two-time selection as First Team All-Big 12 by conference head coaches. Hodges-Tomlinson’s seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles proved the most of any TCU player, while he managed to tie the TCU lead for interceptions at two, one of which he returned 29 years for a touchdown in a 52-31 win at Texas Tech. He was sixth on the team with 43 tackles, more than the 34 of his first two seasons combined. Despite being exclusively a cornerback throughout his TCU Career, Hodges-Tomlinson moved to safety midway through the game against Texas and nevertheless managed a career-high nine tackles while forcing a fumble.

    In addition, TCU snapper Antonio Ortiz has been selected to play in the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

    Hailing from Mechanicsville, VA, Ortiz is a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the best FBS senior long snapper. He started in all 44 games of his four-year career and was a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipient.

    The Hula Bowl will be held on Jan. 15 in Orlando, Fl., while the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be broadcast live on the NFL Network at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. 

    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
