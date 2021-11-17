Football Injury Report: Week 12

Those were the words of TCU's interim head coach Jerry Kill at Tuesday's press conference. Kill continued, "There's no excuse, I've never had one in my life so you have to find a way to get it done, but I've never seen anything like it, and it continues to get worse."

Coach Kill addressed the quarterback and running back situations.

Max Duggan- broken bone in foot, has a chance to play.

Chandler Morris- got hurt, has a chance to play.

Sam Jackson- Dislocated shoulder, went to doctor on Tuesday. Doubtful.

Zach Evans- Coach Kill was told on Tuesday that Evans is at 80%. He said 80 is not 100 and Evans probably won't play this week. Holding out hope for Iowa State.

Kendre Miller- Hoping to get Miller back. He practiced with a red shirt (no contact) on Tuesday. Has a chance to play.

Emari Demercado- Did not practice Tuesday. Coach Kill thinks he will be available on Saturday.

Ahmante Watkins- The 4-star class of 2021 true freshman was a two way player coming out of high school. Had been practicing with the defensive backs until last weeks need for him to switch over to running back. He played well and is getting the majority of reps in practice.

The Frogs are hoping to get some good news in practice this week in order to have more personnel available in a must win game this Saturday if TCU hopes to go bowling.

