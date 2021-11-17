Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Football Injury Report: Week 12
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Emari Demercado, Max Duggan

    Football Injury Report: Week 12

    "We're decimated by injuries."
    Author:

    © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    "We're decimated by injuries."

    Those were the words of TCU's interim head coach Jerry Kill at Tuesday's press conference. Kill continued, "There's no excuse, I've never had one in my life so you have to find a way to get it done, but I've never seen anything like it, and it continues to get worse." 

    Coach Kill addressed the quarterback and running back situations. 

    Max Duggan- broken bone in foot, has a chance to play.

    Chandler Morris- got hurt, has a chance to play.

    Sam Jackson- Dislocated shoulder, went to doctor on Tuesday. Doubtful.

    Read More

    Zach Evans- Coach Kill was told on Tuesday that Evans is at 80%. He said 80 is not 100 and Evans probably won't play this week. Holding out hope for Iowa State.

    Kendre Miller- Hoping to get Miller back. He practiced with a red shirt (no contact) on Tuesday. Has a chance to play. 

    Emari Demercado- Did not practice Tuesday. Coach Kill thinks he will be available on Saturday.

    Ahmante Watkins- The 4-star class of 2021 true freshman was a two way player coming out of high school. Had been practicing with the defensive backs until last weeks need for him to switch over to running back. He played well and is getting the majority of reps in practice. 

    The Frogs are hoping to get some good news in practice this week in order to have more personnel available in a must win game this Saturday if TCU hopes to go bowling.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Ahmonte Watkins (19) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Football Injury Report: Week 12

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles leads players onto the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins Rose Bowl.
    Football

    Football Poll Watching Week 12: Holding Steady for Now

    3 hours ago
    @ Nick Howard- Photo of Jerry Kill
    Football

    TCU Football: Jerry Kill Press Conference - Week 12

    16 hours ago
    FET21awVIAIyMaf
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?

    21 hours ago
    Nov 3, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot rests on the field during the fourth quarter between the Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Jayhawks, 41-14.
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas

    21 hours ago
    David Ekdahl - TCU Swimming and Diving
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Ekdahl Qualifies for Junior World Championships

    Nov 16, 2021
    Clint_OSU
    Football

    TCU Fans During the OSU Beating, I Mean Football Game

    Nov 16, 2021
    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) tries to runs past Iowa State's Lawrence White IV (11) during the Big 12 Championship Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Oklahoma won 27-21. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
    Football

    Football: Week 12 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Nov 15, 2021