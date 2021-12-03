Football:Keys to the Big 12 Championship Game

The Baylor Bears led the Big 12 in total offense at 446 yards per game.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys led the Big 12 in total defense at 276.3 yards allowed per game.

Something has to give in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday as the Big 12's best offense meets the Big 12's best defense in a battle for the Big 12 Conference Title.

The Bears defense and Cowboys offense are not to be overlooked despite missing the headline however. The BU defense in anchored by newly named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, safety Jalen Pitre. OSU is led by freshly anointed All-Big 12 First Team Quarterback Spencer Sanders. These are the two most complete team in the Big 12.

Baylor 2021 Team Statistics Oklahoma State Offense (Big 12 rank) 446 (1st) Yards/Game 408.8 (6th) 218.6 (7th) Passing 217.7 (8th) 227.4 (1st) Rushing 191.1 (4th) 33.4 (3rd) Points/Game 31.8 (5th) Defense (Big 12 rank) 348.8 (4th) Yards/Game Allowed 276.3 (1st) 228.2 (6th) Passing 184.8 (1st) 120.7 (2nd) Rushing 91.5 (1st) 19.4 (2nd) Points/Game 16.4 (1st) 30 (3rd) Sacks 47 (1st) 12 (1st) Interceptions 8 (t-7th)

Baylor's regular starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon is questionable with a hamstring injury. Blake Shapen has played well in Bohanon's stead and is a good bet to start for the Bears on Saturday. Shapen got his first collegiate start last Saturday in the season finale against Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders Shapen completed 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions thrown in the win. He was only sacked once and rushed 7 times for 24 yards against TT after rushing 5 times for 44 yards the previous week in a win against Kansas State in Manhattan.

These two teams have found similar success throughout the season leaning on their defense and controlling the clock with their run game. With Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren winning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the year and Baylor running back Abram Smith being named to the All-Big 12 2nd Team, whichever one of these two Big 12 leading rushing and points defenses can have the most success against the run should end the year as Big 12 Champions.

