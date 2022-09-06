Football Poll Watching: Week 2 - Bama, Georgia Now On Top

The first games of the college football season are behind us. There were some blowouts, some upsets, and lots of expected wins in Week 1. Utah and Oregon suffered the biggest falls from the preseason polls.

From the Big 12, both Oklahoma and Baylor are still in the Top 10 in both polls, with Oklahoma State in the Top 10 in one of the polls (No. 11 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Alabama (1-0), no change

2 - Georgia (1-0), up 1

3 - Ohio State (1-0), down 1

4 - Michigan (1-0), up 4

5 - Clemson (1-0), down 1

6 - Texas A&M (1-0), no change

7 - Oklahoma (1-0), up 2

8 - Notre Dame (0-1), down 3

9 - Baylor (1-0), up 1

10 - USC (1-0), up 4

11 - Oklahoma State (1-0), up 1

21 - BYU (1-0), up 4

25 - Houston (1-0), down 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#27), Kansas State (#33)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Alabama (1-0), no change

2 - Georgia (1-0), up 1

3 - Ohio State (1-0), down 1

4 - Clemson (1-0), no change

5 - Michigan (1-0), up 1

6 - Texas A&M (1-0), up 1

7 - Oklahoma (1-0), up 2

8 - Baylor (1-0), up 2

9 - Notre Dame (0-1), down 4

10 - Oklahoma State (1-0), up 1

22 - Texas (1-0), down 4

25 - BYU (1-0), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Cincinnati (#22), Houston (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#37), Texas Tech (#45)

