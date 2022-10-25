Skip to main content
Football Poll Watching: Week 9: Frogs Move Up To No. 7

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is one of six remaining undefeated teams
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) have moved up one spot to No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll this week. It's their highest rank since they were ranked No. 4 in the 2017 season. 

On Saturday, it took another come-from-behind effort to get the win over then No. 17 Kansas State for the Frogs to remain unbeaten and move up. The Frogs are now just one of the six remaining undefeated teams. TCU is the only undefeated team among the 12 FBS programs in Texas. 

This Saturday, TCU takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET. The came can be watched on ESPN. 

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Oklahoma State, and Kansas State. Texas is receiving votes in both polls. 

The top six didn't change in the AP Top 25, and Tennessee flipped with Michigan in the Coaches Poll. After both Ole Miss and UCLA lost in Week 8, they dropped out of the Top 10 allowing Oklahoma State and USC to move back to the AP's Top 10 and OSU/Wake Forest in the Coaches Poll. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (7-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (7-0), no change

3 - Tennessee (7-0), no change

4 - Michigan (7-0), no change

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (7-0), up 1

8 - Oregon (6-1), up 2

9 - Oklahoma State (6-1), up 2

10 - USC (6-1), up 2

20 - Cincinnati (6-1), up 1

22 - Kansas State (5-2), down 5

Dropped from the rankings: Texas (#20), Mississippi State (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#26)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (7-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (7-0), no change

3 - Tennessee (7-0), up 1

4 - Michigan (7-0), down 1

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (7-0), up 1

8 - Oregon (6-1), up 1

9 - Oklahoma State (6-1), up 2

10 - Wake Forest (6-1), up 3

19 - Cincinnati (6-1), no change

22 - Kansas State (5-2), down 5

Dropped from the rankings: Texas (#21), Mississippi State (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#26), Baylor (#31)

