    • October 6, 2021
    Injury Report: Week 6
    What is the injury status of the Horned Frog football team for week 6?
    © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Horned Frogs got a few players back from injury for the first time this season in the game last week against the University of Texas, most notably Noah Daniels and Khari Coleman. Coleman played 22 snaps. During Tuesday's press conference, Coach Gary Patterson said that the ideal situation would see the three of Mathis, Coleman and Horton rotate at the defensive end position, seeing about 40-50 snaps each. Expect Daniels to ease his way back in a rotation situation as well while he works to get himself back to full speed. 

    Other injury notes:

    • Corey Bethley - At yesterday's press conference Patterson said he might be back this week.
    • Bud Clark - At yesterday's press conference Patterson said he might be back this week.
    • Jamai Hodge - Patterson said that Hodge is getting back to speed slowly after missing last year. He also said the linebacker missed spring camp and half of fall camp with a foot injury. The plan is for Hodge to work his way back on special teams first and then to start getting reps on defense. 
    • Shadrach Banks - Missed last week due to a death in the family. Should be available this week.
    • Quentin Johnston -  After missing the second half of last weeks game, the Frogs are hoping Johnston only suffered a mild hyperextended knee. After the game last Saturday Patterson said that he should be O.K., however there is no official update as of yet. Killer Frogs will keep you updated on the status of QJ's knee as more information becomes available. 

