Frogs Fall Short Against the Longhorns

The TCU Horned Frogs came out fast with an 87-yard kickoff run by J.D. Spielman followed by Zach Evans running it for a touchdown on the second play of the day. There were five lead changes in the first half. Texas took a lead to the locker room at halftime and maintained that throughout the second half.

An early targeting call against T.J. Carter that had him ejected from the game and three crucial turnovers by the Frogs were keys to the Longhorns win. TCU Hall of Famer Shannon Brazzell discussed the turnovers and the targeting call with Fort Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill at halftime.

The TCU defense did make a goal line stand late in the game. The TCU offense then took over and drove 99 yards resulting in a Kendre Miller touchdown to bring the score with five points, but that was not enough for the Frogs.

Quarterback Max Duggan through 20 completions in 28 attempts for 182 yards with one touchdown. He was sacked twice. Zach Evans carried the ball 15 times for 113 yards. Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson went 12 of 22 for 142 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and two sacks. The Longhorns running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson dominated as Texas had 272 total rushing yards.

TCU falls to 2-2 on the season, 0-1 in Big 12 conference play. They will face Texas Tech in Lubbock next Saturday at 6 p.m. Texas moves to 4-1 on the season, 2-0 in Big 12 conference play. They will face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday at 11 a.m.