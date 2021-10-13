Injury Report: Week 7

Where do the TCU Horned Frogs stand healthwise coming into their week 7 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners? This is what TCU Coach Gary Patterson had to say at his Tuesday press conference:

"I'd probably say that both Zach and Max are both questionable whether they will play. We'll see it's only Tuesday. Lanz and Wes Harris are getting closer. Quentin-closer. Probably say questionable on Wyatt Harris, more probable on Noah. Still up in the air on Corey. I think Nook will be back. Questionable on Bud."