    • October 13, 2021
    Injury Report: Week 7

    Will anyone play?
    Where do the TCU Horned Frogs stand healthwise coming into their week 7 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners? This is what TCU Coach Gary Patterson had to say at his Tuesday press conference:

    "I'd probably say that both Zach and Max are both questionable whether they will play. We'll see it's only Tuesday. Lanz and Wes Harris are getting closer. Quentin-closer. Probably  say questionable  on Wyatt Harris, more probable on Noah. Still up in the air on Corey. I think Nook will be back. Questionable on Bud."

                                - TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson 

    Questionable

    • RB Zach Evans
    • QB Max Duggan
    • LB Wyatt Harris
    • S Bud Clark

    Closer

    • OG Wes Harris
    • OG John Lanz
    • WR Quentin Johnston

    Probable 

    • CB Noah Daniels
    • S Nook Bradford

    Up in the air

    • DL Corey Bethley 

