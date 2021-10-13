Publish date:
Injury Report: Week 7
Will anyone play?
Where do the TCU Horned Frogs stand healthwise coming into their week 7 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners? This is what TCU Coach Gary Patterson had to say at his Tuesday press conference:
"I'd probably say that both Zach and Max are both questionable whether they will play. We'll see it's only Tuesday. Lanz and Wes Harris are getting closer. Quentin-closer. Probably say questionable on Wyatt Harris, more probable on Noah. Still up in the air on Corey. I think Nook will be back. Questionable on Bud."
- TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson
Questionable
- RB Zach Evans
- QB Max Duggan
- LB Wyatt Harris
- S Bud Clark
Closer
- OG Wes Harris
- OG John Lanz
- WR Quentin Johnston
Probable
- CB Noah Daniels
- S Nook Bradford
Up in the air
- DL Corey Bethley