    December 29, 2021
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Iowa State vs. #19 Clemson
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Iowa State vs. #19 Clemson

    The Cyclones take on the Tigers at 4;45 p.m. CT this afternoon in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.
    © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cyclones take on the Tigers at 4;45 p.m. CT this afternoon in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

    College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Clemson is currently a 2.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 44.5

    Read KillerFrogs' Cheez-It Bowl Preview - Iowa State vs. Clemson

    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
