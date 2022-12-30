Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes Discuss Fathers, Mike Leach, on the Eve of the Fiesta Bowl

On a foggy Friday morning in Scottsdale, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media. They discussed things from coaching strategy, to reflecting on their father's meetings together as coaches.
It is Christmas Eve, well no, it is December 30th, however, for Texas Christian University Horned Frogs fans, it sure does feel like the night before Christmas. Tomorrow afternoon, TCU will face-off against the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff's Fiesta Bowl. The winner, will go to the National Championship game on Monday, January 9th.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, took to the podium, and had fun discussing their father's coaching relationship as well as other happenings leading up to the game. 

Harbaugh and Dykes enjoyed the conversation about their fathers. Harbaugh's father, Jack, was a longtime coach for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jack Harbaugh posted a career head coaching record of 116-95-3. Dykes's father, Spike, was a long time coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Spike Dykes finished with a career coaching record of 82-67-1.

Jim Harbaugh went on to say that Jack and Sonny would meet in the hotel bar for the "clinic after the clinic". This would follow them attending a football training event together. They would bust out the hotel bar napkins and take to the drawing board, over a drink, strategizing and coming up with new possible ways to evolve their coaching games. 

Sonny Dykes went on to invite Harbaugh over, tonight, for a glass of bourbon.

"That would be past my bedtime," Harbaugh said, as members of the media let out a chuckle. 

The late great head coach Mike Leach passed away back on December 12th of this year. Sonny Dykes was an assistant coach under Leach at Texas Tech. Dykes announced that the Frogs will be honoring Leach, as they will be wearing a special helmet sticker for Saturday's game. The sticker will feature a pirate flag, to honor Leach's love of pirates, and his motto of "Swing Your Sword". Leach also has a book titled, Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life.

TCU versus Michigan will kickoff, live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona, Saturday, December 31st, 2 PM Mountain Time.  

