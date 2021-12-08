Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    A Sonny New Day Means a New Defense
    Publish date:

    A Sonny New Day Means a New Defense

    TCU hires Joseph Gillespie as the new defensive coordinator
    Author:

    University of Tulsa Athletics

    TCU hires Joseph Gillespie as the new defensive coordinator

    TCU has a new man in charge of the defense for the first time since 1997. Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes’ defensive coordinator appears to be Joseph Gillespie of Tulsa University.

    Gillespie has been the defensive coordinator at Tulsa for the last three years and has been on the Golden Hurricane’s staff for the past seven years. He was also a finalist for the Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2020. Gillespie help to improve Tulsa’s defense from 117th in SP+ in 2017 to 23rd in the country last year according to SP+. Gillespie was also instrumental in turning Zaven Collins into a first round draft pick.

    0C70B843-B25B-47F4-917E-976DA2A3B13E


    Read More

    Gillespie does have ties to Texas, as he played at Angelo State and was the head football coach at Stephenville High School prior to joining the Tulsa staff. He won a state championship in 2012 as Stephenville High School’s head football coach and the Yellow Jackets won 76 percent of their games under his tenure.

    Gillespie’s defense was key in Tulsa beating SMU last year 34-31. With Sonny Dykes' offensive philosophy, this might be the perfect hire to balance out the Frogs next year. 

    Joseph Gillespie is the ninth hire to the Dykes’ staff.  There are just a few remaining vacancies to fill. It’s looking like Sonny days are on the horizon for TCU football. Go Frogs!

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    0C70B843-B25B-47F4-917E-976DA2A3B13E
    Football

    A Sonny New Day Means a New Defense

    1 minute ago
    Screenshot 2021-12-07 170910
    Mem'ries Sweet

    WATCH! Cincinnati Has a Big Announcement

    19 hours ago
    @TCU Men's Basketball- Photo of Emmanuel Miller
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th

    19 hours ago
    Kasey Staley broke the indoor school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.10 meters, which placed her 4th overall. The previous school record was 3.96 meters.
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Divers and Indoor Track Compete

    22 hours ago
    Jan 2, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Ra'Shaad Samples (1) against the Washington Huskies in the 2015 Cactus Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium.
    Football

    Sonny Dykes is Bringing a Top-Notch Staff to TCU: First in a Series

    22 hours ago
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Yummy Morris
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to Florida

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17303552
    Football

    College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl Preview, How to Watch

    Dec 6, 2021
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) stops Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
    Football

    Championship Week Results: Pokes were ooooh so close

    Dec 5, 2021