A Sonny New Day Means a New Defense

TCU has a new man in charge of the defense for the first time since 1997. Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes’ defensive coordinator appears to be Joseph Gillespie of Tulsa University.

Gillespie has been the defensive coordinator at Tulsa for the last three years and has been on the Golden Hurricane’s staff for the past seven years. He was also a finalist for the Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2020. Gillespie help to improve Tulsa’s defense from 117th in SP+ in 2017 to 23rd in the country last year according to SP+. Gillespie was also instrumental in turning Zaven Collins into a first round draft pick.





Gillespie does have ties to Texas, as he played at Angelo State and was the head football coach at Stephenville High School prior to joining the Tulsa staff. He won a state championship in 2012 as Stephenville High School’s head football coach and the Yellow Jackets won 76 percent of their games under his tenure.

Gillespie’s defense was key in Tulsa beating SMU last year 34-31. With Sonny Dykes' offensive philosophy, this might be the perfect hire to balance out the Frogs next year.

Joseph Gillespie is the ninth hire to the Dykes’ staff. There are just a few remaining vacancies to fill. It’s looking like Sonny days are on the horizon for TCU football. Go Frogs!

