Kansas State at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs are now ranked No. 8 according to the latest AP Poll and 6-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 6-0 since 2017. They are coming from a nail biter win over a tough, ranked Oklahoma State team. The Frogs won 43-40 in double overtime. It was an outstanding offensive performance on both sides. TCU will stay home in Fort Worth to take on No. 17 Kansas State. KSU is coming off a Bye Week. Will TCU continue with the momentum and be ready for this tough KSU team and remain undefeated or will KSU come out rested and ready to upset the Frogs? The Frogs are set to play Kansas State in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 22, at 7 P.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have likely given TCU the edge in this matchup because the Horned Frogs are undefeated and they will have home field advantage. The Frogs are also listed higher because they have had slightly better stats in some offensive categories. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 55.5 points. This game should be very exciting for both teams, and emotions should be high because both teams are fighting for the top of the BIG 12. Both teams are looking to keep going with what they have been doing and limit mistakes. We will see if the new culture coach Sonny Dykes has created will continue to flourish or will KSU have what it takes to knock the frogs off their undefeated streak.

TCU will continue to look to Max Duggan as he continued to look great and fight for the team. They will also look for the offense to continue to shine and repeat what they have now done against the last six teams. Duggan and the offense had an impressive game against Oklahoma State. Duggan threw for 286 yards with two touchdowns and also had 57 rushing yards. Wide Receiver Quentin Johnson has also been a key factor in TCU's success in the last few games especially. Last game Johnson has eight receptions good for 180 yards and a touchdown. As for KSU, they will turn to their Quarterback Adrian Martinez and their RB Deuce Vaughn. Martinez has very impressive this season just like Duggan. The two quarterback have been very impressive thus far.

The Carter Boys are continuing to shine and play at a high level. They will look to take care of business again this weekend at home.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU has covered the spread for times in their last six games with a set spread.

TCU's games have gone over the total four times this season.

TCU is 6-0 overall this season.

Kansas State have registered a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State is perfect 1-0 against the spread when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Kansas State games have gone over the total twice this year.

Kansas State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

It should be an another loud game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The TCU student body broke the student attendance record last game where 6,200 students attended the game. The Frogs have continued to improve on all sides of the ball. So look for this game to be a close one and a very exciting one to watch.

The pick: TCU -3.5, Over/Under 55.5 points.

The spread and over/under are according to SI Sportsbook

