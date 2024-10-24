Keys to the Game: TCU v. Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs proved road warriors last weekend after a 13-7 victory in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes. The narrow win is much in part due to the stellar defense employed by Andy Avalos, which held the Utes to just 267 total yards.
Heading into a pivotal matchup against Joey McGuire’s 5-2 Red Raiders, the Frogs will have to find a way to replicate their defensive performance against the Utes and kickstart what has been a severely struggling offense.
Pressure Behren Morton:
A key component to Saturday’s matchup with the Red Raiders will be the pressure exerted by the TCU defense. The Horned Frogs found incredible success last week against Utah, tallying four sacks against the Utes.
If the Frogs can apply pressure on the Texas Tech offensive line, Behren Morton will be more susceptible to rushing his throws and failing to go through each of his reads. The more TCU pressures Morton, the better for the defense as it will give the TCU corners and defensive backs a higher chance at making noise and possibly forcing a turnover
Morton is, very quietly, having a solid year. He’s 16th in the nation with 1,926 passing yards and 9th with 17 touchdown passes. The Red Raiders offense is one of the best in the nation as well, averaging 457.9 yards per game.
Stop the rushing game:
In addition to the Texas Tech passing game, their rushing offense is one to keep your eyes on. Averaging 167.3 yards per game, TCU will need to be aware and mindful.
Their rushing game is spearheaded by Tahj Brooks, a senior from Manor TX, who has garnered 804 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He’s eclipsed the century-mark in all six games this season.
The Frogs are coming off a terrific defensive performance that allowed a mere 68 rushing yards. If the Frogs can replicate their performance against Utah, and win the line of scrimmage defensively, they have a tremendous opportunity to contain Brooks.
Execute in the red zone:
Not a surprise but the Frogs need to take care of the football and execute on their trips to the red zone.
Last week against the Utes, the Frogs generated a promising first drive that was ultimately wasted away with a fumble by Josh Hoover. Minutes later, Shadrach Banks Jr. blocked the Utah punt, setting the Frogs up in tremendous field position to go ahead. Unfortunately, the Utes blocked Kyle Lemmermann's field goal attempt. The Frogs would get on the board their next trip into the red zone, but only with a field goal. That was three total points in three consecutive trips in the red zone.
With this in mind, it is imperative the Frogs take advantage of the opportunities they are afforded. While a team like Texas Tech is strong, the Frogs hurt themselves more than any other team in the conference.
Whether it be discipline penalties, turnovers, or lack of red zone efficiency, the Frogs are the only team that can keep themselves from reaching their limits.
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
