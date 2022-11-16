Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Bears to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, November 19. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #12 Blake Shapen

Three-star Quarterback from Shreveport, Louisiana. Sophomore

The 6-0 200 lb. quarterback has had his ups and downs this season. He has had a decent season with Baylor, but have had some depressing losses. Shapen is a pro-style quarterback that has the ability to make great passes and get the offense going. TCU needs to get pressure on him early in the game, to keep him from throwing the deep ball. I expect TCU to be ready for him, since they practically kept Quinn Ewers off the board. Fun fact, Shapen is also a baseball player on the Baylor Baseball team.

Blake Shapen's Career Statistics

Blake Shapen20212022

Attempts

86

279

Completions

62

183

Completion %

72.1%

65.6%

Yards

596

2,154

Average

6.9

7.7

Touchdowns

5

13

Interceptions

0

8

Long

61

70

Sacks

7

16

Rating

149.5

140.1

RB #29 Richard Reese

Three-star Running Back from Bellville, Texas. Freshman

Richard Reese standing at 5-10 175 lbs. is one of the most impressive freshman players in the country. He has filled Baylor's need of a running back very well and has been able to find holes on many defenses. Despite his size, he is very quick and strong and can find the end zones. TCU has been very good with stopping the run, so I don't expect Reese to be too much of a problem, but he should definitely be watched.

Richard Reese's Career Statistics

Richard Reese2022

Rushing Attempts

165

Rushing Yards

852

Rushing Average

5.2

Rushing Touchdowns

13

Rushing Long

52

WR #6 Gavin Holmes

Three-star Wide Receiver from Justin, Texas. Senior

The 5-11 178 lb. is a fun player to watch. Holmes is a great route runner, and uses his speed to his advantage. He is also a great returner, and gets Baylor great return yards. TCU needs to keep him out of the open field in order to be successful in stopping him. He could be a problem if left wide open.

Gavin Holmes' Career Statistics

Gavin Holmes2017202020212022

Receptions

13

33

0

22

Yards

166

244

0

470

Average

12.8

7.4

0

21.4

Touchdowns 

2

1

0

3

Long

56

25

0

56

