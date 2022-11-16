Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, November 19. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #12 Blake Shapen

Three-star Quarterback from Shreveport, Louisiana. Sophomore

The 6-0 200 lb. quarterback has had his ups and downs this season. He has had a decent season with Baylor, but have had some depressing losses. Shapen is a pro-style quarterback that has the ability to make great passes and get the offense going. TCU needs to get pressure on him early in the game, to keep him from throwing the deep ball. I expect TCU to be ready for him, since they practically kept Quinn Ewers off the board. Fun fact, Shapen is also a baseball player on the Baylor Baseball team.

Blake Shapen 2021 2022 Attempts 86 279 Completions 62 183 Completion % 72.1% 65.6% Yards 596 2,154 Average 6.9 7.7 Touchdowns 5 13 Interceptions 0 8 Long 61 70 Sacks 7 16 Rating 149.5 140.1

RB #29 Richard Reese

Three-star Running Back from Bellville, Texas. Freshman

Richard Reese standing at 5-10 175 lbs. is one of the most impressive freshman players in the country. He has filled Baylor's need of a running back very well and has been able to find holes on many defenses. Despite his size, he is very quick and strong and can find the end zones. TCU has been very good with stopping the run, so I don't expect Reese to be too much of a problem, but he should definitely be watched.

Richard Reese 2022 Rushing Attempts 165 Rushing Yards 852 Rushing Average 5.2 Rushing Touchdowns 13 Rushing Long 52

WR #6 Gavin Holmes

Three-star Wide Receiver from Justin, Texas. Senior

The 5-11 178 lb. is a fun player to watch. Holmes is a great route runner, and uses his speed to his advantage. He is also a great returner, and gets Baylor great return yards. TCU needs to keep him out of the open field in order to be successful in stopping him. He could be a problem if left wide open.

Gavin Holmes 2017 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 13 33 0 22 Yards 166 244 0 470 Average 12.8 7.4 0 21.4 Touchdowns 2 1 0 3 Long 56 25 0 56

