Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 8. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game

QB #6 Jalon Daniels

Three-star Quarterback from Lawndale, California. Junior

The 6-0 215 lb. quarterback leads the nation in quarterback ratings. Daniels is a very talented dual threat quarterback who can run and pass the ball at a high level. He has definitely proven that he can take the Kansas football program to the next level. This season his stats have been pretty good, and their undefeated records shows that. This season Daniels has thrown for 983 yards and eleven touchdowns with only one interception. He has also rushed for 329 yards on 46 attempts. It will for sure be a battle of Quarterbacks between Jalon Daniels and TCU's Max Duggan who has very incredible stats as well. TCU will have to keep Jalon Daniels in the pocket and contain him from taking off and running to be successful in this matchup.

Jalon Daniels 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 152 117 107 Completions 76 117 107 Completion % 50% 69.2% 68.2% Yards 718 860 983 Average 4.7 7.3 9.2 Touchdowns 1 7 11 Interceptions 4 3 1 Long 48 44 73 Sacks 28 7 2 Ratings 86.6 145.6 177.5

RB #4 Devin Neal

Three-star Running Back from Lawrence, Kansas. Sophomore

The 5-11 208 lb. Lawrence native has now taken on the role of being the solo lead back since Daniel Hishaw Jr. got injured. Even though Kansas starter went down with an injury doesn't mean their running game is out of the question. Devin Neal is just as powerful of a running back who can wear down defenses. So far this season Neal has rushed for 333 yards on 49 carries with four touchdowns. He is averaging 6.8 per carry. TCU's rushing defense will have to continue what they have done all season, which is stop the running game making them throw the ball more. A little fun fact Neal also plays baseball for Kansas.

Devin Neal 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 158 49 Rushing Yards 707 333 Rushing Average 4.5 6.8 Rushing Touchdowns 8 4 Rushing Long 62 80

WR #11 Luke Grimm

Three-star Wide Receiver from Raymore, Missouri. Junior

Although Luke Grimm is not very big standing a 6-0 190 lbs, he is still a very effective and quick route runner making him very tough to keep him covered. This season he is the lead Jayhawk receiver with 209 yards on 19 receptions and two touchdowns. TCU needs to definitely keep him on their radar, because Jalon Daniels is likely to be looking to throw to him quite a bit.

Luke Grimm 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 19 22 19 Yards 255 349 208 Average 13.4 15.9 10.9 Touchdowns 2 3 2 Long 37 40 30

