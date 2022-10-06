Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 8. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game
QB #6 Jalon Daniels
Three-star Quarterback from Lawndale, California. Junior
The 6-0 215 lb. quarterback leads the nation in quarterback ratings. Daniels is a very talented dual threat quarterback who can run and pass the ball at a high level. He has definitely proven that he can take the Kansas football program to the next level. This season his stats have been pretty good, and their undefeated records shows that. This season Daniels has thrown for 983 yards and eleven touchdowns with only one interception. He has also rushed for 329 yards on 46 attempts. It will for sure be a battle of Quarterbacks between Jalon Daniels and TCU's Max Duggan who has very incredible stats as well. TCU will have to keep Jalon Daniels in the pocket and contain him from taking off and running to be successful in this matchup.
|Jalon Daniels
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
152
117
107
Completions
76
117
107
Completion %
50%
69.2%
68.2%
Yards
718
860
983
Average
4.7
7.3
9.2
Touchdowns
1
7
11
Interceptions
4
3
1
Long
48
44
73
Sacks
28
7
2
Ratings
86.6
145.6
177.5
RB #4 Devin Neal
Three-star Running Back from Lawrence, Kansas. Sophomore
The 5-11 208 lb. Lawrence native has now taken on the role of being the solo lead back since Daniel Hishaw Jr. got injured. Even though Kansas starter went down with an injury doesn't mean their running game is out of the question. Devin Neal is just as powerful of a running back who can wear down defenses. So far this season Neal has rushed for 333 yards on 49 carries with four touchdowns. He is averaging 6.8 per carry. TCU's rushing defense will have to continue what they have done all season, which is stop the running game making them throw the ball more. A little fun fact Neal also plays baseball for Kansas.
Read More
|Devin Neal
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
158
49
Rushing Yards
707
333
Rushing Average
4.5
6.8
Rushing Touchdowns
8
4
Rushing Long
62
80
WR #11 Luke Grimm
Three-star Wide Receiver from Raymore, Missouri. Junior
Although Luke Grimm is not very big standing a 6-0 190 lbs, he is still a very effective and quick route runner making him very tough to keep him covered. This season he is the lead Jayhawk receiver with 209 yards on 19 receptions and two touchdowns. TCU needs to definitely keep him on their radar, because Jalon Daniels is likely to be looking to throw to him quite a bit.
|Luke Grimm
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
19
22
19
Yards
255
349
208
Average
13.4
15.9
10.9
Touchdowns
2
3
2
Long
37
40
30
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.
Visit the Blue Wings Rising site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.