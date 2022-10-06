Skip to main content
Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Jayhawks to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 8. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game

QB #6 Jalon Daniels

Three-star Quarterback from Lawndale, California. Junior

The 6-0 215 lb. quarterback leads the nation in quarterback ratings. Daniels is a very talented dual threat quarterback who can run and pass the ball at a high level. He has definitely proven that he can take the Kansas football program to the next level. This season his stats have been pretty good, and their undefeated records shows that. This season Daniels has thrown for 983 yards and eleven touchdowns with only one interception. He has also rushed for 329 yards on 46 attempts. It will for sure be a battle of Quarterbacks between Jalon Daniels and TCU's Max Duggan who has very incredible stats as well. TCU will have to keep Jalon Daniels in the pocket and contain him from taking off and running to be successful in this matchup.

Jalon Daniels Career Statistics 

Jalon Daniels202020212022

Attempts 

152

117

107

Completions

76

117

107

Completion %

50%

69.2%

68.2%

Yards

718

860

983

Average

4.7

7.3

9.2

Touchdowns

1

7

11

Interceptions

4

3

1

Long

48

44

73

Sacks

28

7

2

Ratings

86.6

145.6

177.5

RB #4 Devin Neal

Three-star Running Back from Lawrence, Kansas. Sophomore

The 5-11 208 lb. Lawrence native has now taken on the role of being the solo lead back since Daniel Hishaw Jr. got injured. Even though Kansas starter went down with an injury doesn't mean their running game is out of the question. Devin Neal is just as powerful of a running back who can wear down defenses. So far this season Neal has rushed for 333 yards on 49 carries with four touchdowns. He is averaging 6.8 per carry. TCU's rushing defense will have to continue what they have done all season, which is stop the running game making them throw the ball more. A little fun fact Neal also plays baseball for Kansas.

Devin Neal's Career Statistics

Devin Neal20212022

Rushing Attempts

158

49

Rushing Yards

707

333

Rushing Average

4.5

6.8

Rushing Touchdowns

8

4

Rushing Long

62

80

WR #11 Luke Grimm

Three-star Wide Receiver from Raymore, Missouri. Junior

Although Luke Grimm is not very big standing a 6-0 190 lbs, he is still a very effective and quick route runner making him very tough to keep him covered. This season he is the lead Jayhawk receiver with 209 yards on 19 receptions and two touchdowns. TCU needs to definitely keep him on their radar, because Jalon Daniels is likely to be looking to throw to him quite a bit.

Luke Grimm's Career Statistics

Luke Grimm202020212022

Receptions

19

22

19

Yards

255

349

208

Average

13.4

15.9

10.9

Touchdowns

2

3

2

Long

37

40

30

