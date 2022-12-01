Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch at the Big 12 Championship

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, December 3, at the Big 12 Championship. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #18 Will Howard

Three-star Quarterback from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Junior

The 6'5", 235 lb. quarterback did not start the season but has been very successful In the later half of the season, leading the team. Howard is a far different type of quarterback from Adrian Martinez, who was their starter at the beginning of the year. Howard is more of a pro-style quarterback and likes to throw the ball a lot more than Martinez, who was a dual-threat quarterback. He has been very good in the past few weeks, and he and the offense seem to be rolling. TCU needs to be prepared for a different Kansas State team than when they originally played them. TCU has seen Howard before, so I think they will be ready for him again.

Will Howard's Career Statistics

Will Howard&nbsp;202020212022

Pass Attempts

168

55

132

Completions

90

30

83

Completion %

53.6%

54.5%

62.9%

Passing Yards

1,178

332

1,224

Passing Average

7.0

6.0

9.3

Passing Touchdowns

8

1

13

Interceptions

10

1

2

Passing Long

70

68

80

Sacks 

7

2

3

Ratings

116.3

107.6

170.2

RB #22 Deuce Vaughn

Three-star Running Back from Round Rock, Texas. Junior

Despite his size standing at 5'6" and 176 lbs., Deuce Vaughn is one of the nation's best running backs. He is one of the most explosive players in the nation, as he is having a tremendous season. Vaughn has a great burst of speed with a great sidestep move, which allows him to bounce past defenders. He is also very quick, and if he gets past you, he will take it to the house. Vaughn is also a good route runner, giving the Wildcats another target option. Vaughn might be Kansas State's biggest weapon. Even though the Frogs slowed him down the first time, they should still definitely be prepared for him so they don't get caught off guard.

Deuce Vaughn's Career Statistics

Deuce Vaughn202020212022

Rushing Attempts

123

235

245

Rushing Yards

642

1,404

1,295

Rushing Average

5.2

6.0

5.3

Rushing Touchdowns

7

18

7

Rushing Long

38

80

69

WR #4 Malik Knowles

Three-star Wide Receiver from Mansfield, Texas. Senior

Malik Knowles has arose as Kansas State's number-one receiver and go-to option. He has a good. all-time frame, standing at 6'3" and 200 lbs. Knowles uses his size and speed to separate himself from smaller defenders. He is not the best route runner, but he has shown that he has improved. He does a great job finding holes and soft spots in zone coverage. TCU will need to apply pressure to him and stay in front of him so he cannot bully his way to receptions.

Malik Knowles' Career Statistics

Malik Knowles20182019202020212022

Receptions

10

27

13

29

46

Yards

100

397

204

441

679

Average

10.0

14.7

15.7

15.2

14.8

Touchdowns

2

3

3

4

2

Long

21

70

35

68

68

WR #8 Phillip Brooks

Wide Receiver from Lee's Summit, Missouri. Senior

Phillip Brooks is not the biggest receiver you will encounter, only standing at 5'7' and 169 lbs. However, he is one of the most explosive receivers you will see. Brooks is an amazing special teams returner due to his speed and quick acceleration. He is also the team's second go-to option because he is a great route runner and uses his speed to his advantage. TCU will need to watch him, especially in the open field, because that is when he is the most dangerous.

Phillip Brooks' Career Statistics

Phillip Brooks2019202020212022

Receptions

26

15

43

35

Yards

253

155

543

495

Average

9.7

10.3

12.6

14.1

Touchdowns

1

2

2

4

Long

21

25

56

81

DE #91 Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Three-star Defensive End from Kansas City, Missouri. Junior

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best defensive ends in college football. He is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is 6'4", 235 lbs., and he uses his size to his advantage. His large wing span and strength allows him to power through blockers. He also is very flexible and uses the twist to get through the line. He struggles with pass rushing, so that is good news for TCU. However, the TCU offensive line really needs to work hard to keep him out so they can establish a good run game.

LB #41 Austin Moore

The linebacker from Louisburg, Kansas. Junior

Moore leads the Wildcats in tackles and is a huge part of this Kansas State defense. He does a great job with rushing the quarterback and stopping the run. TCU will need to be cautious of him when forming their game plan.

Austin Moore's Career Statistics

Austin Moore202020212022

Total Tackles

4

18

82

Solo Tackles

3

12

55

Assisted Tackles

1

6

27

Sacks

0

0

1.5

Forced Fumbles

0

0

2

Fumble Recovery

0

0

0

S #1 Josh Hayes, S #2 Kobe Savage, S #21 Drake Cheatum

  • Josh Hayes is a two-star Safety from Lakeland, Florida. Senior
  • Kobe Savage is a three-star Safety from Paris, Texas. Junior
  • Drake Cheatum is a Safety from Mesquite, Texas. Senior

I am listing three of Kansas State's safeties. The reason for this is they all receive heavy playing time and have all been an important part of this defense especially tackles in the open field. They have also been really good at deflecting passes and getting the interceptions. They have been a dangerous trio, so TCU needs to be aware of them in the secondary, so they don't get the game-changing turnovers.

