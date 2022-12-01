Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch at the Big 12 Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, December 3, at the Big 12 Championship. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
QB #18 Will Howard
Three-star Quarterback from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Junior
The 6'5", 235 lb. quarterback did not start the season but has been very successful In the later half of the season, leading the team. Howard is a far different type of quarterback from Adrian Martinez, who was their starter at the beginning of the year. Howard is more of a pro-style quarterback and likes to throw the ball a lot more than Martinez, who was a dual-threat quarterback. He has been very good in the past few weeks, and he and the offense seem to be rolling. TCU needs to be prepared for a different Kansas State team than when they originally played them. TCU has seen Howard before, so I think they will be ready for him again.
|Will Howard
|2020
|2021
|2022
Pass Attempts
168
55
132
Completions
90
30
83
Completion %
53.6%
54.5%
62.9%
Passing Yards
1,178
332
1,224
Passing Average
7.0
6.0
9.3
Passing Touchdowns
8
1
13
Interceptions
10
1
2
Passing Long
70
68
80
Sacks
7
2
3
Ratings
116.3
107.6
170.2
RB #22 Deuce Vaughn
Three-star Running Back from Round Rock, Texas. Junior
Despite his size standing at 5'6" and 176 lbs., Deuce Vaughn is one of the nation's best running backs. He is one of the most explosive players in the nation, as he is having a tremendous season. Vaughn has a great burst of speed with a great sidestep move, which allows him to bounce past defenders. He is also very quick, and if he gets past you, he will take it to the house. Vaughn is also a good route runner, giving the Wildcats another target option. Vaughn might be Kansas State's biggest weapon. Even though the Frogs slowed him down the first time, they should still definitely be prepared for him so they don't get caught off guard.
|Deuce Vaughn
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
123
235
245
Rushing Yards
642
1,404
1,295
Rushing Average
5.2
6.0
5.3
Rushing Touchdowns
7
18
7
Rushing Long
38
80
69
WR #4 Malik Knowles
Three-star Wide Receiver from Mansfield, Texas. Senior
Malik Knowles has arose as Kansas State's number-one receiver and go-to option. He has a good. all-time frame, standing at 6'3" and 200 lbs. Knowles uses his size and speed to separate himself from smaller defenders. He is not the best route runner, but he has shown that he has improved. He does a great job finding holes and soft spots in zone coverage. TCU will need to apply pressure to him and stay in front of him so he cannot bully his way to receptions.
|Malik Knowles
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
10
27
13
29
46
Yards
100
397
204
441
679
Average
10.0
14.7
15.7
15.2
14.8
Touchdowns
2
3
3
4
2
Long
21
70
35
68
68
WR #8 Phillip Brooks
Wide Receiver from Lee's Summit, Missouri. Senior
Phillip Brooks is not the biggest receiver you will encounter, only standing at 5'7' and 169 lbs. However, he is one of the most explosive receivers you will see. Brooks is an amazing special teams returner due to his speed and quick acceleration. He is also the team's second go-to option because he is a great route runner and uses his speed to his advantage. TCU will need to watch him, especially in the open field, because that is when he is the most dangerous.
|Phillip Brooks
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
26
15
43
35
Yards
253
155
543
495
Average
9.7
10.3
12.6
14.1
Touchdowns
1
2
2
4
Long
21
25
56
81
DE #91 Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Three-star Defensive End from Kansas City, Missouri. Junior
Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best defensive ends in college football. He is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is 6'4", 235 lbs., and he uses his size to his advantage. His large wing span and strength allows him to power through blockers. He also is very flexible and uses the twist to get through the line. He struggles with pass rushing, so that is good news for TCU. However, the TCU offensive line really needs to work hard to keep him out so they can establish a good run game.
LB #41 Austin Moore
The linebacker from Louisburg, Kansas. Junior
Moore leads the Wildcats in tackles and is a huge part of this Kansas State defense. He does a great job with rushing the quarterback and stopping the run. TCU will need to be cautious of him when forming their game plan.
|Austin Moore
|2020
|2021
|2022
Total Tackles
4
18
82
Solo Tackles
3
12
55
Assisted Tackles
1
6
27
Sacks
0
0
1.5
Forced Fumbles
0
0
2
Fumble Recovery
0
0
0
S #1 Josh Hayes, S #2 Kobe Savage, S #21 Drake Cheatum
- Josh Hayes is a two-star Safety from Lakeland, Florida. Senior
- Kobe Savage is a three-star Safety from Paris, Texas. Junior
- Drake Cheatum is a Safety from Mesquite, Texas. Senior
I am listing three of Kansas State's safeties. The reason for this is they all receive heavy playing time and have all been an important part of this defense especially tackles in the open field. They have also been really good at deflecting passes and getting the interceptions. They have been a dangerous trio, so TCU needs to be aware of them in the secondary, so they don't get the game-changing turnovers.
