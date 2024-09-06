Know Your Foe: Long Island Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Long Island Sharks on Saturday, September 7. Here are some key players on the Long Island team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Even though Long Island isnt a huge program, they should not be taken likely. The selected players below are the ones that could make the biggest impact on this game versus the Horned Frogs.
QB #11 Luca Stanzani
Luca Stanzani is a pro-style quarterback from Clearwater, Florida, and a redshirt sophomore for LIU. Standing at 5'11" and weighing 185 lbs, he's spent three years with the program, becoming a reliable leader under center. Known for his pocket presence, Stanzani excels at surveying the field and delivering accurate passes. His timing and chemistry with receivers are standout qualities, while his strong technique contributes to his high completion rate. Though primarily a pocket passer, Stanzani is capable of escaping pressure and throwing effectively on the run. His calm demeanor and patience under pressure make him a tough competitor, and he rarely turns the ball over. TCU should be cautious not to underestimate him because he can make big-time plays.
Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Long
2022
1,219
13
4
71
2023
316
3
3
54
2024
179
3
0
21
RB #9 Ludovick Choquette
Ludovick Choquette is poised to make a statement this season in his first one with Long Island. He's already off to a blazing start. Standing at 5'10" and 200 lbs, Choquette delivered an impressive performance in his first game, racking up 128 yards on just 15 carries. He is a versatile, dual-threat; he’s just as dangerous catching passes out of the backfield, turning them into significant gains. Choquette has become the quarterback's go-to option, often providing a crucial outlet in pressure situations. TCU will need to focus on slowing down this powerful rusher before he finds his rhythm and takes control of the game.
Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
Receptions
Yards
Recieving Touchdowns
2021
43
145
2
48
390
5
2022
60
174
0
10
57
0
2023
64
244
3
13
108
0
2024
15
128
0
4
22
1
WR #5 Michael Love
Michael Love is a 5'10", 180 lb. senior receiver from Chicago, Illinois and is definitely someone the Horned Frogs need to watch. Love opened the season with a solid performance, recording 69 yards on six receptions and scoring a touchdown. A speedy and skilled receiver with excellent hands, Love thrives on crossing routes and is a threat across the middle of the field. If given space, he becomes especially dangerous in the open field. TCU must contain him early, or he could quickly become a serious problem for their defense.
Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
51
702
3
18.8
2023
4
94
1
23.5
2024
6
69
1
11.5
DB #5 Jojo Garcia
Jojo Garcia is a 6'1", 192 lb. sophomore defensive back who is a key asset on the Sharks' defense. Garcia plays fast and physical, excelling at making crucial tackles. He's also solid at jumping routes and deflecting passes, making him a constant threat in coverage. Facing TCU's talented receiving room, Garcia will undoubtedly be tested, but if TCU isn't precise with their execution, he can create game-changing plays. Facing TCU's talented receiving corps, Garcia will certainly be tested, but if TCU isn't precise with their execution, he can create game-changing plays.
Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
Pass Deflections
2023
8
0
0
1
2024
5
0
0
1
