Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Long Island Players to Watch

Key players from the Sharks to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Long Island University Athletics
In this story:

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Long Island Sharks on Saturday, September 7. Here are some key players on the Long Island team that TCU fans should know before the game. 

Even though Long Island isnt a huge program, they should not be taken likely. The selected players below are the ones that could make the biggest impact on this game versus the Horned Frogs.

QB #11 Luca Stanzani

Luca Stanzani is a pro-style quarterback from Clearwater, Florida, and a redshirt sophomore for LIU. Standing at 5'11" and weighing 185 lbs, he's spent three years with the program, becoming a reliable leader under center. Known for his pocket presence, Stanzani excels at surveying the field and delivering accurate passes. His timing and chemistry with receivers are standout qualities, while his strong technique contributes to his high completion rate. Though primarily a pocket passer, Stanzani is capable of escaping pressure and throwing effectively on the run. His calm demeanor and patience under pressure make him a tough competitor, and he rarely turns the ball over. TCU should be cautious not to underestimate him because he can make big-time plays.

Career Statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Long

2022

1,219

13

4

71

2023

316

3

3

54

2024

179

3

0

21

RB #9 Ludovick Choquette

Ludovick Choquette is poised to make a statement this season in his first one with Long Island. He's already off to a blazing start. Standing at 5'10" and 200 lbs, Choquette delivered an impressive performance in his first game, racking up 128 yards on just 15 carries. He is a versatile, dual-threat; he’s just as dangerous catching passes out of the backfield, turning them into significant gains. Choquette has become the quarterback's go-to option, often providing a crucial outlet in pressure situations. TCU will need to focus on slowing down this powerful rusher before he finds his rhythm and takes control of the game.

Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Rushing Touchdowns

Receptions

Yards

Recieving Touchdowns

2021

43

145

2

48

390

5

2022

60

174

0

10

57

0

2023

64

244

3

13

108

0

2024

15

128

0

4

22

1

WR #5 Michael Love

Michael Love is a 5'10", 180 lb. senior receiver from Chicago, Illinois and is definitely someone the Horned Frogs need to watch. Love opened the season with a solid performance, recording 69 yards on six receptions and scoring a touchdown. A speedy and skilled receiver with excellent hands, Love thrives on crossing routes and is a threat across the middle of the field. If given space, he becomes especially dangerous in the open field. TCU must contain him early, or he could quickly become a serious problem for their defense.

Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

51

702

3

18.8

2023

4

94

1

23.5

2024

6

69

1

11.5

DB #5 Jojo Garcia

Jojo Garcia is a 6'1", 192 lb. sophomore defensive back who is a key asset on the Sharks' defense. Garcia plays fast and physical, excelling at making crucial tackles. He's also solid at jumping routes and deflecting passes, making him a constant threat in coverage. Facing TCU's talented receiving room, Garcia will undoubtedly be tested, but if TCU isn't precise with their execution, he can create game-changing plays. Facing TCU's talented receiving corps, Garcia will certainly be tested, but if TCU isn't precise with their execution, he can create game-changing plays.

Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

Pass Deflections

2023

8

0

0

1

2024

5

0

0

1

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nathan Cross

NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Football