Know Your Foe: Texas Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Longhorns to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, November 12. Here are some key players on the Texas team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #3 Quinn Ewers

Five-star Quarterback from Southlake, Texas. Freshman

The 6-2 206 lb. quarterback is one of the best young quarterbacks. After transferring from Ohio State, he instantly became Texas' front runner for starting quarterback in an already stacked and talented quarterback room. Texas has seen his impact on the field. They have played better when he is playing and not injured. However, he does have a lot of talent around him! There is no doubt TCU will have their eyes focused on Texas' explosive run game headed by star Bijan Robinson, but they will have to find a way to keep Ewers contained as well, or it could be a rough game.

Quinn Ewers 2022 Statistics

Quinn Ewers2022

Attempts

173

Completions

100

Completion %

57.8%

Yards

1,336

Average

7.7

Touchdowns

13

Interceptions

5

Long

46

Sacks 

2

Rating

141.7

RB #5 Bijan Robinson 

Five-star Running Back from Tucson, Arizona. Junior

Ok, I'll say it, This 6-0 220 lb. running back named Bijan Robinson is one of the best in college football. He is the head of this Texas Longhorn offense. With his speed, agility, and knowledge of the game, Robinson is tough to bring down. TCU has been pretty good at slowing down the run this season. We will have to see if missing Dee Winters for the first half hurts the Frogs. If the Frogs can slow Robinson down just a little, they have a good chance in this matchup.

Bijan Robinson Career Statistics

Bijan Robinson202020212022

Rushing Attempts

86

195

192

Rushing Yards

703

1,127

1,129

Rushing Average

8.2

5.8

5.9

Rushing Touchdowns

4

11

12

Rushing Long

75

62

78

WR #8 Xavier Worthy

Four-star Wide Receiver from Fresno, California. Sophomore

This 6-1 163 lb. is a fun and exciting player to watch. He has been compared to players such as Jerry Jeudy, Dovanta Smith, and even Tyreek Hill due to his speed and route running. He is one of the most talented receivers and is only a sophomore. TCU will have to apply lots of pressure against him and keep him away from the end zones because he is as dangerous as they get.

Xavier Worthy Career Statistics

Xavier Worthy20212022

Receptions

62

40

Yards

981

552

Average

15.8

13.8

Touchdowns

12

9

Long

75

46

LB #0 DeMarvion Overshown

Four-star Linebacker from Arp, Texas. Senior

DeMarvion Overshown is one of the scariest linebackers in college football, standing at 6-4 224 lb. He is a great all-around player but is known for his pass-rushing capabilities. He is one of the quickest players and can get through the line to the quarterback. The TCU offensive line will have to do their job and protect Max Duggan from him.

