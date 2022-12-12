Duggan, Hodges-Tomlinson, Avila Named AP Football All Americans

A trio of TCU Horned Frogs were named to the prestigious 2022 AP College Football All-America college football team Monday. Cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was named first-team defensive back, while quarterback Max Duggan and offensive lineman Steve Avila were named to the second team.

Hodges-Tomlinson becomes TCU's first consensus All American since 2014 and 16th ever.

Hodges-Tomlinson Named First Team All-America

Three corners landed on the first team – Hodges-Tomlinson, Utah's Clark Phillips III, and Illinois' Devon Whiterspoon.

The senior recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on the season. However, it was the stats not recorded that landed Hodges-Tomlinson on the list. Teams regularly avoided throwing his direction.

Opposing star receivers were rendered useless against TCU in many instances:

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (first team All-American): two receptions, 11 yards, 0 TDs

Xavier Worthy, Texas: four receptions, 32 yards, 0 TDs

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WVU: three receptions, 51 yards, 0 TDs

Rashee Rice, SMU: six receptions, 74 yards, one TD

Hodges-Tomlinson becomes the first TCU defensive back named first team All-America since Tejay Johnson 2010 and just the second ever.

Duggan, Avila Named Second Team

After finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Duggan was named second team All-America. He finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-1 record, 3,321 passing yards (16th nationally), 36 total touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Duggan also ranked ninth in passing efficiency and 22nd in EPA among QBs (a metric used to evaluate a player's effectiveness on any given play).

Perhaps his greatest claim is the immeasurables. Duggan led gutty comeback after gutty comeback all season long en route to an unblemished regular season and a seat in the Big 12 Championship Game.

His guttiest and most admirable performance came in TCU's sole loss on the year. Duggan rushed for 110 yards, including the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

After being named a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention a 2021 All-Big 12 first team selection, Avila claimed his biggest honor yet.

Avila led an offensive line that allowed sacks on fewer than 1% of all dropbacks over their last three games, fifth best in the country. He also paved the way for running back Kendre Miller to record over 1,300 rushing yards on the season.

He was named second-team guard alongside Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.

