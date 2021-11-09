Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    TCU Football Recognized Nationally; Morris Wins Weekly Honor
    Publish date:

    TCU Football Recognized Nationally; Morris Wins Weekly Honor

    Chandler Morris is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
    Author:

    Photo: © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Chandler Morris is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

    After upsetting Baylor on Saturday, the excitement for the TCU Horned Frogs kept going on Monday, as both the team and redshirt freshman Quarterback Chandler Morris won weekly honors.

    Morris, who made his first collegiate start on Saturday, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. In the 30-28 win over Baylor, he totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing and 70 rushing). This was the second-highest in TCU program history, only behind Matt Vogler's 696 versus Houston in 1990.

    Morris completed 29-of-41 attempts for two touchdowns and no interceptions for the total 461 yards. This was the fourth-most in a game in TCU history.  This ranks him third in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a first career start. The 461 yards were also the third-most nationally since 2012 for a player in his first career start. The first person on that list is his position coach, Kenny Hill, with 511 yards in 2014. Morris was the first TCU quarterback to pass for 400 yards since Hill threw for 449 yards against Oklahoma in 2016.

    Read More

    It was not just his passing. Morris was the leading rusher for the Horned Frogs, rushing for 70 yards on 11 carries, including a 12-yard keeper for his first touchdown as a Frogs.

    In addition to Morris' individual honor, the TCU team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The Horned Frogs had 562 total yards of offense, their most since 2019. The defense also had a huge game with a pair of turnovers, including the game-clincher interception by Shadrach Banks with 1:03 remaining in the game.

    TCU defeated Baylor for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. They face another ranked team this week when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at 7 p.m. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) runs with the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football Recognized Nationally; Morris Wins Weekly Honor

    just now
    TCU Soccer wins the Big 12 Tournament
    More Sports

    Soccer: TCU Women Win Big 12 Tournament

    1 hour ago
    Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs with the ball for an overtime touchdown against Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (26) in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
    Football

    Football: Week 11 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17109695
    Football

    First Look: TCU Football at #10 Oklahoma State

    Nov 7, 2021
    Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball as the Longhorns take on the Cyclones in Ames, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
    Football

    Week 10 Results: Texas Loses 4th Straight

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17109230
    Football

    Football: TCU vs Baylor Post Game Debrief

    Nov 7, 2021
    TCU-Beats-Baylor
    Football

    FROGS WIN! Down Goes #12 Baylor 30-28

    Nov 6, 2021
    Clint_Coaches
    Football

    TCU's Coaching Search Committee

    Nov 6, 2021