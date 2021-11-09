TCU Football Recognized Nationally; Morris Wins Weekly Honor

After upsetting Baylor on Saturday, the excitement for the TCU Horned Frogs kept going on Monday, as both the team and redshirt freshman Quarterback Chandler Morris won weekly honors.

Morris, who made his first collegiate start on Saturday, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. In the 30-28 win over Baylor, he totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing and 70 rushing). This was the second-highest in TCU program history, only behind Matt Vogler's 696 versus Houston in 1990.

Morris completed 29-of-41 attempts for two touchdowns and no interceptions for the total 461 yards. This was the fourth-most in a game in TCU history. This ranks him third in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a first career start. The 461 yards were also the third-most nationally since 2012 for a player in his first career start. The first person on that list is his position coach, Kenny Hill, with 511 yards in 2014. Morris was the first TCU quarterback to pass for 400 yards since Hill threw for 449 yards against Oklahoma in 2016.

It was not just his passing. Morris was the leading rusher for the Horned Frogs, rushing for 70 yards on 11 carries, including a 12-yard keeper for his first touchdown as a Frogs.

In addition to Morris' individual honor, the TCU team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The Horned Frogs had 562 total yards of offense, their most since 2019. The defense also had a huge game with a pair of turnovers, including the game-clincher interception by Shadrach Banks with 1:03 remaining in the game.

TCU defeated Baylor for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. They face another ranked team this week when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at 7 p.m.

