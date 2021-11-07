Football: TCU vs Baylor Post Game Debrief

Just when it seemed all was lost, Jerry Kill, Chandler Morris, and Shadrach Banks put the TCU Horned Frogs on their backs and leaped to a victory over their arch rivals, the #12 ranked Baylor Bears.

For the first time since the 2001 season, Gary Patterson did not lead the Horned Frogs onto the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium. That honor went to longtime TCU Coach Dan Sharp, but it was Gary Patterson's best man Jerry Kill at the helm come game time. Interim head coach Jerry Kill made Gary Patterson proud in the first TCU football game in 20 years not coached by the already immortalized Patterson. What was Coach Kill's secret sauce? Chandler Morris.

On the first series TCU picked up a first down on a pass to Taye Barber before a sack stalled the drive and forced a punt.

This was Baylor's first play from scrimmage:

Gerry Bohanon would find his favorite receiver Tyquan Thornton in the back of the end zone to cap off the drive with a touchdown, putting the Bears up 7-0 after one possession.

On TCU's second possession the bad start would only get worse, as Kendre Miller would be injured on just his second touch of the game. To make matters even worse, while Miller was being attended to, the replay officials were reviewing the play and determined that Miller had fumbled with Baylor recovering. Disaster.

This TCU team looked and felt different than what TCU fans had seen in previous weeks though, and after the defense forced a 3-and-out the Chandler Morris show would begin.

After hitting Darius Davis for a 63 yard strike over the middle, Morris would finish off the drive himself:

Baylor's next series could be titled "Nook Bradford's revenge". After getting trucked by Abram Smith for a long gain during Baylor's initial touchdown drive, Bradford would power up to win Round Two with a crunching third down sack to force a Baylor punt.

Morris would finish the first quarter, his first as a starter at the collegiate level, 10/11 for 184 yards and a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Eye popping numbers that would prove to be a precursor of what was yet to come.

TCU would continuing to rack up the yards behind the arm or Morris in the second quarter. However, a barrage of penalties, including a 15 yard personal foul for kicking as Demercardo was getting out of the pile at the one yard line and a holding on Geor'Quarius Spivey that would wipe off a long Demercardo touchdown run, TCU would be forced to settle for field goals on their next three possessions going into halftime with the score 14-16 TCU.

TCU would force a 3-and-out to start the second half before it started raining penalty flags. At one point in the third quarter, a remarkable seven plays in a row would have penalty flags thrown, destroying the rhythm of the game. Morris would remain unfazed, finding Blake Nowell and then Taye Barber to pick up a huge first down from what was once 2nd and 25. After converting another third down with his legs, Morris would find sophomore Dominic DiNunzio for his first career touchdown, putting TCU up 23-14.

Check out the spectacular highlights to the finish of this instant classic that went down to the wire:

And let the celebrations begin!

This win was for Coach P.

