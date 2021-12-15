TCU Football Signs Big Defensive Recruits At Early Signing Day

This page will be updated to reflect today's signings as they happen. Stop back to see the additions.

TCU football landed some much-needed defensive help in this recruiting cycle. Much of the class signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI, not to be confused with NIL) on Wednesday, which marked the Early Signing Period. National Signing Day– which used to be the original recruiting extravaganza– finishes up the recruiting cycle on Feb. 4.

Four-star safety Chace Briddle inked his NIL, leading a group of three defenders that headline a much-improved and growing 2022 football recruiting class. He was originally committed to SMU, but moved with coach Sonny Dykes to Fort Worth. Briddle announced his commitment to TCU on Dec. 4.

The three-leading defensive players also include three-star pass rusher Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode and three-star cornerback Kyron Chambers. Chambers, out of South Oak Cliff, was a late addition to the TCU class. After de-committing from Arizona on Dec. 2, he announced his intent the night before Early Signing Day on Dec. 14.

Linebacker Terrence Cooks also announced his intent to transfer to TCU from Texas on Dec. 13. Cooks, a four-star high school recruit out of Houston, played a limited role for the Longhorns as a freshman. He's also a much-needed addition at linebacker, which struggled as a unit for TCU in 2021.

Signees

SAF Chace Briddle (Garland), four star

(Garland), four star EDGE Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode (Rowlett), three star

(Rowlett), three star CB Kyron Chambers (South Oak Cliff, Dallas), three star

(South Oak Cliff, Dallas), three star RB Major Everhart (Tascosa, Amarillo), three star

(Tascosa, Amarillo), three star QB Josh Hoover (Rockwall-Heath), three star

(Rockwall-Heath), three star DL Paul Oyewale (Langham Creek, Houston), three star

(Langham Creek, Houston), three star OT Quinton Harris (Seguin, Arlington), three star

Rankings

Big 12: 9

National: 61

