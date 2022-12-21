National Signing Day 2022: Top Commitments, Classes

National Signing Day 2022 is upon us, opening up the early signing period for football. Eager to assemble their class, the majority of top names inked their National Letter of Intent (NLI– not to be crossed with NIL). From program-changing quarterbacks to game-wrecking defensive tackles, a lot of star power put pen to paper today and committed to their dream school.

Who are the names to know moving forward and where did the top talent land? What teams stand atop the rankings?

National Signing Day 2022: The Top 10 Recruits

Rankings below per 247Sports.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Newman (LA): Texas

Yes, of that Manning lineage. Despite majorly staying out of the limelight, Manning's recruitment– and high school career as a whole– was one of the most covered in recent memory. In late June, Manning announced his commitment to Texas.

He's one of just seven players ever to earn the coveted 1.000 prospect rating, per 247Sports.

Name recognition? Or the real deal? Either way, Manning faces the pressure of immense expectations heading into his collegiate career.

2. Cormani McClain, CB, Lakeland (FL): Miami

McClain is a verbal commit to Miami, but 247Sports suggested he might flip to Florida or others. He announced that he would not be signing his NLI on Dec. 21.

3. Malachi Nelson, QB, Los Alamitos (CA): USC

A local Southern California star QB is staying local. Nelson decided to play for Lincoln Riley after Riley produced his third Heisman Trophy-winning QB in Caleb Williams this year.

247Sports compares Nelson to the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love due to his slender build but affinity for playmaking and making off-platform throws. Nelson brings along teammate WR Makai Lemon, also a five-star.

He chose the Trojans over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and others.

4. Nicholaus Iamaleva, QB, Warren (CA): Tennessee

Iamaleva's recruitment caught national attention after rumors of a $6 million NIL deal arose some time ago. His story matched up with the advent of NIL in college football and hit the upswing of skepticism for the legislation.

Either way, he's looking like an immediate successor to Heisman contender Hendon Hooker. Iamaleva stands 6' 5", but has outstanding athletic ability. 247Sports draws his pro comparison to Justin Herbert.

5. Zachariah Branch, WR, Bishop Gorman (NV): USC

Star receivers often follow star quarterbacks. Zachariah Branch of national powerhouse Bishop Gorman decided to sign on with USC to join Malachi Nelson. Branch leads a stacked WR room that already has existing talent in SoCal.

Branch is a star in two sports, running a 10.3 100-meter in track– good enough to win the Nevada 5A Regional Championship. As a junior, Branch racked up 1,094 receiving yards and 14 TDs on just 48 receptions.

6. Caleb Downs, SAF, Mill Creek (GA): Alabama

Downs is hailed as potentially the best all-around football player in the Class of 2023. He's a versatile player capable of playing all over the field thanks to his unparalleled instincts. As a senior, Downs returned five interceptions for two touchdowns while also lining up at running back, receiver, quarterback, special teams, and more.

He won a state championship in football and led the Mill Creek basketball team to a state tournament appearance. Downs is also a member of National Honors Society, further attesting to his work ethic.

7. Jackson Arnold, QB, Denton Guyer (TX): Oklahoma

Arnold rocketed up the 247Sports rankings this season, but most so after their recent restructuring of the five-star system. His pro comparison is Taylor Heinicke of the Washington Commanders thanks to what they detail as, "a live arm," and shifty athleticism.

Arnold led Guyer to a 14-1 mark and an appearance in the Texas 6A-II semifinals. He threw for over 2,800 yards, 31 TDs, and just three interceptions his senior season. Arnold ranks as Oklahoma's third-highest rated QB ever signed and eighth-highest signing overall.

8. Francis Mauigoa, OT, IMG Academy (FL): Miami

Coming from prospect factory IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, Mauigoa chose to stay in-state with Miami. He decided on the Canes despite having offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, USC, and others.

Despite standing almost 6' 6" and 330 pounds, Mauigoa was described as "a special athlete" per 247Sports' analysis, having already played against other top defensive recruits in his career. 247Sports compares Mauigoa to recent top-five pick Penei Sewell.

9. David Hicks, DL, Paetow (TX): Texas A&M

Hicks racked up 11 tackles for a loss in just eight games as a senior from the interior defensive line. Hailing from Katy, Texas, Hicks decided to play for the local Texas A&M Aggies– their highest recruit of the 2023 cycle. He also plays basketball and throws shot put.

Hicks moved to Paetow from Allen (TX) for his senior season. Again– from the interior defensive line– Hicks racked up a ridiculous 88 tackles, 22 for a loss, and 13 sacks as a junior. He was named back-to-back district defensive MVP.

10. Keon Keeley, EDGE, Berkeley Prep (FL): Alabama

Keon Keeley draws a pro comparison to Chase Young – that is, former Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young. Keeley recorded a silly 19 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss as a senior playing in a talent-laden area of Florida. As a junior, he recorded 35 tackles for a loss in just 13 games.

Keeley will be playing in the All-American Bowl and chose Alabama over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, and more.

The Rest Of The Five Stars

11. Dante Moore, QB, Martin Luther King (MI): UCLA

12. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Southeast Polk (IA): Alabama

13. Damon Wilson, EDGE, Venice (FL): TBA

14. Peyton Bowen, SAF, Denton Guyer (TX): Oregon

15. Jurrion Dickey, WR, Menlo-Atherton (CA): Oregon

16. Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Archbishop Carroll (D.C.):

17. Duce Robinson, TE, Pinnacle (AZ): TBA

18. James Smith, DL, Carver (AL): TBA

19. Anthony Hill, LB, Denton Ryan (TX): Texas

20. Samson Okunlola, OT, Thayer Academy (MA): Miami

21. Cedric Baxter Jr., RB, Edgewater (FL): Texas

22. Qua Russaw, EDGE, Carver (AL): TBA

23. Desmond Ricks, CB, IMG Academy (FL): TBA

24. Reuben Owens, RB, El Campo (TX): Texas A&M

25. Justice Haynes, RB, Buford (GA): Alabama

26. Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE, North Kansas City (MO): Oklahoma

27. Hykeem Williams, WR, Stranahan (FL): Florida State

28. Zalance Heard, OT, Neville (LA): LSU

29. Brandon Innis, WR, American Heritage (FL): Ohio State

30. J'ven Williams, OT, Wyomissing (PA): Penn State

31. Matayo Uiagalalelei, EDGE, St. John Bosco (CA): Oregon

32. AJ Harris, CB, Central (AL): Georgia

33. Peter Woods, DL, Thompson (AL): Clemson

34. Makai Lemon, WR, Los Alamitos (CA): USC

35. Johntay Cook II, WR, Desoto (TX): Texas

Notable Flips

QB Dante Moore from Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI), the No. 5 QB in the class and 11th overall, was originally committed to Oregon, but flipped his commitment to UCLA just ahead of signing day.

Safety Peyton Bowen, the No. 2 safety and No. 14 overall recruit, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on signing day. The Ducks also flipped four-star defensive back Daylen Austin.

Four-star QB Austin Novosad flipped his commitment from Baylor to Oregon early Wednesday morning. Novosad is the No. 9 QB in the 2023 class.

UCF flipped four-star pass rusher Isaiah Nixon from Florida first thing Wednesday. Nixon had offers to Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Miami, and others.

Four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk flipped his commitment from Florida State to Auburn on Wednesday. They also landed four-star DB Kayin Lee, who had been committed to Ohio State previously.

National Signing Day 2022: The Top 10 Classes

Alabama Crimson Tide (318.58) Georgia Bulldogs (303.44) Miami Hurricanes (295.02) Texas Longhorns (293.52) LSU Tigers (290.13) Oklahoma Sooners (285.67) Oregon Ducks (284.65) Ohio State Buckeyes (286.23) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (280.82) Tennessee Volunteers (277.90)

Follow along with our coverage of National Signing Day as it unfolds.

