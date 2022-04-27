KillerFrogs 1st Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is the ultimate meld between diehard college football and NFL fans. The event for many is a chance at a fresh start, to land the future of their team. With so little certainty this upcoming first round, where might we see players go?

Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB lays out his 2022 NFL mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

As Ikem Ekwonu and Aidan Hutchinson's agent Mike McCartney said: "nobody knows." GM Trent Baalke wants Walker, head coach Doug Pederson wants Ekwonu, and owner Shad Khan wants Hutchinson. Ultimately, it's the GM's call.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Two years in a row, the Lions are handed a gift. Last year, Penei Sewell slipped to seven for Dan Campbell. Hutchinson played at Michigan, has the Detroit mentality, and is a perfect fit for this team.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

If anyone tells you they know what's going on this late in the draft cycle, they're lying to you. Ekwonu's taken over as the OT1 prospect over Alabama's Evan Neal and Houston is building from the ground up.

4. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

Even with Kayvon Thibodeaux still on the board, the word is the Jets prefer Johnson. Call this one a surprise, but the tea leaves read it pretty clearly, although they wouldn't pass on Ekwonu should he have fallen.

5. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Cross is a name that's picked up a ton of traction late in the draft cycle. If you watch betting markets, he's matched and, at times, surpassed Alabama's Evan Neal. The Giants are reportedly extremely interested in Cross. With plenty of tackle-needy teams upcoming, they get their guy.

6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

You knew it was coming, I knew it was coming, everyone knew it was coming. Despite being rumored to be trading for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, this is a last-ditch effort by the coaching staff to save their jobs. Pickett's been a favorite of GM Scott Fitterer since Day 1. Let's not overthink this move.

Another connection: Matt Rhule recruited Pickett during his time at Temple.

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Despite serious steam behind Derek Stingley Jr., the Giants are one of the most serious teams about Gardner in this draft. In over 1,200 college snaps, Gardner allowed exactly zero touchdowns. And that includes games against Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The first of the receivers comes off the board to Atlanta, who's in need of everything. Why not a QB here? Arthur Smith's instilled confidence in Marcus Mariota before (during his time at Tennessee), who was signed in March.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Seahawks are without a quarterback and reportedly are in love with Derek Stingley. So, Evan Neal? Betting markets actually heavily suggest Seattle wants a tackle here and Pete Carroll now has the freedom to go back to his smashmouth style of football. The Seahawks had the worst offensive line in football last year.

10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The Jets need a playmaker and they certainly get one here. While Williams probably won't be ready for the start of the season, he's reportedly "ahead of schedule."

11. Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR, USC

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are leaning Drake London ninth overall. This, of course, is dependent on whether or not London is available past a few receiver-hungry teams. Head Coach Ron Rivera has in the past opted for big-bodied receivers (Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess) and Carson Wentz has leaned on big guys in the past.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Betting odds say there's a greater than 50% chance Minnesota goes defensive back here. With Stingley slipping down the board, this is where he stops the fall. Who would Stingley be coupled with on the corner? Fellow LSU great Patrick Peterson.

13. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, SAF, Notre Dame

Many analysts say Hamilton is the single best player in this entire draft. If you've watched what he can do– especially at 6' 4"– you may agree. The bottom line is, safety isn't a premium position and Hamilton's bound to fall a little. But a home run like this at 13? Not even Houston can pass that up.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

When you're as big as Jordan Davis (6' 6", 350 pounds) and can also move like Jordan Davis (scored a perfect 10 on the relative athletic score), you're going to go highly in a draft. There's no better place than Baltimore for him to be used to his greatest potential.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Despite being seen as a top-level talent in the NFL, there's lots of narrative surrounding his love for football. It reportedly dissuades multiple teams from him and his slide has to end eventually. The Eagles notably hosted Thibs for a top 30 meeting.

16. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Saints gave up a haul to get another first-round pick. Previously, this pick belonged to Philly. Why did New Orleans position themselves a pick ahead of the Chargers? For a position both teams desire, likely. This isn't a trade up for a quarterback, it's a trade up for a tackle.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

The Chargers could really use some help in the interior defensive line. They were consistently among the worst teams at stopping the run in 2021 and adding a player like Wyatt helps that out. He's also disruptive on the interior as a pass rusher.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Clemson

It may be unpopular among Eagles fans to skip out on a receiver, but McDuffie is a coveted corner in this draft class. Despite Philly not hosting him for a pre-draft visit, corner is a massive need for the Eagles and they pick the best remaining one here.

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

When I said the Saints didn't trade up for a quarterback, I mean it. Having Jameis Winston and recently-signed Andy Dalton on the roster is enough for NOLA to get through this weak QB class and positioned to take a better one next year. They're in dire need of pass catchers, so they take the best one available in Chris Olave.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

In a shocking move, Malik Willis continues his slide down the board. Pittsburgh opts for the lauded leader in Ridder and a semi-regional player at that. Ridder has more size than Willis, a trait the Steelers have always coveted among their QBs.

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Sometimes, there's projections that don't change one bit over the course of the draft cycle. This is one of those moves. Lloyd is a versatile, explosive athlete and is one of the most commonly-mocked players here. He's an ideal fit to the Patriots defensive scheme according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Without Davante Adams, the Packers are in desperate need for a receiver. So, why not use the pick they got from the Adams trade on his replacement? Burks is a shifty route runner who's dangerous with the football in his hands. It's a seamless replacement for Adams, which Aaron Rodgers is bound to have input on.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

With most of the top receiving talent off the board at this pick, Arizona looks to the opposite side of the field. The Cardinals did not host Booth for a pre-draft visit, but they lean best player available at their biggest need possible.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

One of Dallas' major undoings last year was the offensive line; depth at the position has been an issue for years and they let both tackles walk this offseason. After re-signing Demarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler, it's unlikely Dallas goes pass rusher here.

25. Buffalo Bills: Lewis Cine, SAF, Georgia

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the Bills would be interested in trading up in the draft to grab a sliding Kyle Hamilton or for another safety. Luckily for them, Lewis Cine is available at 25, a player Buscaglia attributed to Buffalo as well.

26. Tennessee Titans: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

After cutting Julio Jones and amidst the contract dispute with AJ Brown, the Titans need help on the outside. Skyy Moore is a player strongly rumored to be a target by Tennessee, according to NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe.

27. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Buccaneers): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Finally, Malik Willis' slide ends. After being hailed as the top quarterback for most of the draft cycle, he goes third off the board. The Lions have plenty of draft capital and trading up this far back in the third round may only cost them a second and fifth rounder. Willis met with all 32 NFL teams, but he met with Detroit twice– uncommon among prospects.

28. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

With Za'Darius Smith gone, the Packers need a pass rusher almost as much as they need a pass catcher. There's two good ones on the board: Mafe and Purdue's George Karlaftis. They go Mafe because of his ceiling here.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Doston, WR, Penn State

This one is really straightforward: The Chiefs need a receiver after trading Tyreek Hill. They use the pick received form Miami to draft the best receiver available.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, SAF, Michigan

Despite signing Justin Reid this offseason, the Chiefs could use another floating safety. In the AFC West with three other top-tier quarterbacks and strong passing attacks, it's clear where KC needs to go.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

The Bengals have been tied to Linderbaum in several analysts' mocks, most lately The Athletic Nate Tice's. They signed former Patriots center Ted Karras this past offseason to a deal through 2024. However, with Linderbuam being lauded as a future star, it's hard to pass on that.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (projected trade with Lions): Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is a real steal for the Bucs at the end of the first round. Earlier in the draft cycle, he was graded inside the top 20. However, outside a premium position, his stock falls until Tampa Bay– who traded back to get him.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.