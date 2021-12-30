Publish date:
Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #16 Oklahoma vs. #14 Oregon
The Sooners take on the Ducks at 8:15 p.m. CT tonight in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]
Oklahoma is currently a 6.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 60.5
Read KillerFrogs' Alamo Bowl Preview - Oklahoma vs. Oregon
