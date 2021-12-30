Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #16 Oklahoma vs. #14 Oregon
    The Sooners take on the Ducks at 8:15 p.m. CT tonight in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
    © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Oklahoma is currently a 6.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 60.5

    Read KillerFrogs' Alamo Bowl Preview - Oklahoma vs. Oregon

    ep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners sooner schooner during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
