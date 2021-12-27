Peach Bowl: #10 Michigan State vs. #12 Pittsburgh Preview, Prediction

If you're looking for a star-studded, high-flying New Year's Six bowl between two of the most intriguing teams of 2021, this game may not be for you.

Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett announced he would be skipping the Peach Bowl in order to focus on the upcoming NFL Draft. Pickett, who led Pitt (11-2) to an ACC title this year, is a projected first-round draft pick– potentially inside the top 10.

Along with Pickett, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left his position to accept the same job with Nebraska. His resignation was effective immediately and he will not coach in this game.

Across the field, Doak Walker Award winner (the nation's best running back) Kenneth Walker III also opted out to focus on the NFL Draft. When Walker was taken out of the Michigan State (10-2) game plan, the Spartans struggled. Missing their offensive centerpiece is a massive loss for Michigan State.

Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison of Pitt slips a would-be Virginia tackler in their 48-38 win on Nov. 20. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Okay– so who's left?

A few players of note, actually. One being Fred Biletnikoff Award winner (nation's best wide receiver) Jordan Addison, who has a very favorable matchup in this game. Michigan State's secondary was exposed on multiple occasions this year, none more so than their game against Ohio State in Week 12. Of course, Pitt's offense isn't that of Ohio State's– especially without Pickett– but the Spartans roster one of the nation's worst passing defenses.

State finished the year 68th in points per drive allowed (2.23) versus Pitt's 24th ranking of the same metric (1.80). That's the difference in this game: Pitt can stop opposing offenses when necessary while Michigan State struggled to put the brakes on most of their opponents.

Payton Thorne attempts a pass in the snow against Penn State. © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne attempted more than 31 passes just once: in a 56-7 blowout loss to Ohio State. Otherwise, the game plan for the Spartans' offense has been extremely clear: have Thorne attempt a maximum of 30 passes and let the ground game do the work.

Pitt is one of the five best run defenses in the nation this year (2.7 yards per carry allowed), which doesn't bode well for an offense down it's premiere back.

The pick: Pittsburgh

