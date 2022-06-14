TCU Football: The Portal Effect – Part One

With the NCAA Transfer Portal becoming populated with players making moves by the moment, the Frogs looked to attack it quickly to receive some talented players. TCU's new coach, Sonny Dykes, is very familiar and successful with the transfer portal; this is how he completely changed the SMU program. With significant help from fellow KillerFrogs writer David Tucker, we compiled a list of ten players that have affected the team by either transferring in or out of TCU.

This is the first of two parts. In the first part, we look at key players the TCU football team lost to the transfer portal. In the second part, we will look at key players that the team gained.

Players Transferring Out

Let's start with discussing the players that will be transferring out—first, running back Zach Evans, who will be moving to the University of Mississippi. Evans is likely the most significant loss for TCU, as he was the Horned Frogs' first-ever five-star recruit. However, Evans is coming off a great second season, finishing with six hundred and forty-eight yards on ninety-two attempts. We will have to see how much this will impact the Horned Frogs team as they still have redshirt senior Emari Demercado and junior Kendre Miller, which both had solid, productive seasons for TCU last year.

Quarterback Matthew Downing is not new to the transfer portal as he transferred from Georgia to TCU. After being at TCU for two seasons, Downing has decided to pursue his collegiate career and move to Louisiana Tech University. Downing left a crowded quarterback room at TCU in hopes of receiving the starting position at Louisiana Tech. Although this may not seem like a considerable loss, Downing received playing time over his past few seasons and gave TCU another option to turn to when things aren't working.

Defensive Tackle Earl Banquet has decided to leave the Frogs and join former rival coach Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. Banquet has played the last three seasons for TCU and consistently improved as he played in ten games and received two starts. Even though TCU has received some incoming talent defensively, Banquets' quickness and overall improvement will be tough to replace.

After only one season at TCU, safety Da'Veawn Armstead has decided to hang up the purple and transfer to Sam Houston State University. Armstead had a successful first season at TCU, where he saw playing time in ten games. However, Armstead is a significant loss for the Frogs as they struggled last season, especially in the secondary. Armstead has an optimistic future ahead of him, but it will not be with TCU.

Cornerback Donavann Collins is next up on our list. Collins has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with TCU. Collins has yet to land a new home, so we will have to closely monitor the transfer portal to see if he decides to stay with the Frogs or not. Collins' improved towards the last six games as the Horned Frogs struggled at his position and seemed to see improvement over those last few games. If he decides to transfer, it will be a loss for TCU's end due to the struggles and lack of depth within the Cornerback position.

Running back turned defensive back Ahmonte Watkins has decided to say goodbye to his TCU career without ever receiving playing time after only one season. His decision to transfer is likely due to the crowded running back roster and lack of playing time. Watkins has decided to move to New Mexico State University, where he will likely return to his original running back position. The loss of Watkins is unfortunate for the Frogs because he is an athlete who can play almost any position, both ways of the field.

Defensive End Chris Murray has decided to join his teammate Da'Veawn Armstead at Sam Houston State University. Coming into TCU, Murray came out of high school ranked number four, a strongside defensive end in Texas, and 25th in the nation. Although he never received playing time, the Frogs still had high hopes for him on their team as their defense struggled last season. Overall, his depth would have cushioned the Horned Frogs this upcoming season.

Next up: In the second part of this article, we will look at the key players the TCU team gained this offseason.

