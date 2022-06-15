TCU Football: The Portal Effect – Part Two

With the NCAA Transfer Portal becoming populated with players making moves by the moment, the Frogs looked to attack it quickly to receive some talented players. TCU's new coach, Sonny Dykes, is very familiar and successful with the transfer portal; this is how he completely changed the SMU program. With significant help from fellow KillerFrogs writer David Tucker, we compiled a list of ten players that have affected the team by either transferring in or out of TCU.

This is the second of two parts. In the first part, we looked at key players the TCU football team lost to the transfer portal. In this second part, we look at key players that the team gained.

Players Transferring In

Cornerback Keeyon Stewart had a unique journey with the transfer portal. He originally entered the transfer portal with the intent to transfer out of TCU and possibly follow in the footsteps of his former high school and collegiate team, Zach Evans. However, Stewart ended up staying with the Horned Frogs for the upcoming season, which is enormous for the Frogs because Stewart provides experience and knowledge for this team. In addition, Stewart will help fulfill a position that has been a struggle for the Frogs, especially last season.

A key transfer pickup for the Frogs is a linebacker transferring from Navy; Johnny Hodges. Hodges brings a lot to the table for the Frogs, as he is an experienced and skilled player. He received extensive playing time at Navy, beginning with his freshman year. He will likely help the Frogs provide pressure to the run and passing games, all areas in which the team struggled last season.

Hodges spoke to KillerFrogs during the spring camp about his journey to TCU. Read more about that here.

The last player to cover in this two-part article is Terrence Cooks II, who has decided to come to TCU from the University of Texas. Cooks had an awe-inspiring high school career earning his title of a four-star recruit. He received a little playing time, but not enough to show his true talent. We will have to see if he will fit better at TCU; if so, the Frogs will have scored a very talented key role player.

As you may or may not know, these are not the only players that have decided to transfer in or out of TCU; these are the players that were carefully selected that will have the most significant impact on the Frog's upcoming season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has become more and more relevant as new regulations and rules have passed, so you always have to keep your eyes peeled for the next move. Don't worry; we are trying our best to keep up and do the work for you! For now, we eagerly wait for the season to start to see how these players will pan out. In the meantime, keep your eyes and ears open for current updates in this "chaotic" world we live in with transfer changes.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.