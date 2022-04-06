TCU Football: Spring Practice Update

TCU football's team has been practicing for a couple of weeks. As things continue to ramp up towards the spring game, both sides of the ball are starting to click together like a well-oiled machine. The coaches have been putting in a lot of work to get this team bought into the new system.

"It starts with us," said Kendre Miller after one recent practice as he talked about how excited he is to be in this new system.. "The coaches already bought into us. Its like me, Quinten, Max, and some of our leaders to get everyone else to buy in."

Miller has been looking dynamic as usual coming out of the backfield. He talked about how excited he is to be in this new offense under head coach Sonny Dykes and Offensive Coordinator Garret Riley. Looking at the new offense practice, you can see how the differences have been established. It's a more balanced attack.

"It's not just slot and outside receivers, running backs getting the ball," said Miller. "The tight ends are more involved. Even some full back and H-back action. Its going to be balanced why we still get our touches." He said his ready for it now. "When Zach left, I knew it was my time. I just got to keep going and stay healthy." A lot of people are going to be ready for Miller Time.

Its going to be great to see the offense change, as things continue to go great for TCU football moving forward.

Johnny Hodges, new linebacker transfer from Navy, addressed the media. Hodges story is interesting. Coming out of high school, Hodges had committed to Navy as a lacrosse player. He played for a year then switched over to football at Navy and had some good production.

"When I played against SMU when Coach Dykes was there, and Tulsa when Coach Gillespie was there they saw what kind of player I was," said Hodges. "So when they came to TCU, they wanted me to come here. Got offered, and its been great since."

Indeed, it has been great for Hodges he is constantly making plays and making a name for himself as this new team continues to grow together. Hodges said he liked how Coach Gillespie has been a big help for him as he allows him to grow but still play with a lot of freedom while still testing you.

Its going to be excited as TCU football give something the fans to get excited about as things change.

