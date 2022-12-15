Predicting Every 2022-23 College Football Bowl Game Score, Outcome

Bowl Season is knocking on the door, with the Bahamas Bowl kicking everything off Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET. From there, the most wonderful time of the year hits fourth gear– with 41 bowls played through Jan. 2. The National Championship wraps up the season on Jan. 9.

With every matchup set, let's predict the outcome of each one. Because Bowl Season is always predictable and never unexpected.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: UAB (6-6) vs. Miami-OH (6-6)

Friday, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Anytime you can fade the MAC in bowl games, you do so. UAB is playing for Bryant Vincent, who will be coaching his last game here despite the wishes of the team. Dewayne McBride leads the nation in rushing and the Blazers are a bigger, stronger, and more talented team than Miami-OH can handle.

The pick: UAB 31-14

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 25 UTSA (11-2)

Friday, Dec. 16, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Frank Harris is back for another season with UTSA and will play in this bowl. This is one of the best bowl matchups of the entire season, pitting the Conference-USA champion against the Sun Belt Champion. Ultimately, UTSA is a better third down and red zone team with the better QB.

The pick: UTSA 29-24

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Louisville (7-5) vs. Cincinnati (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

What a circus of a game this could shape out to be. Cincinnati hired away Louisville's coach Scott Satterfield, and both teams were ransacked by opt outs. Star QB Malik Cunningham and starting RB TiYon Evans headline the absences for the Cardinals while Tyler Scott and JQ Hardaway top the Bearcats' list. This one's played in Fenway Park with some truly bizarre field dimensions.

Flip a coin.

The pick: Louisville 20-17

PUBG New Mexico Bowl: BYU (7-5) vs. SMU (7-5)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

University Stadium (Albuquerque, NM)

What initially opened up with Bowl Season's highest over/under total (71.5!) came crashing down following rumors of Jarren Hall not being healthy enough to play and SMU star Rashee Rice opting out. However, neither team fields much of a defense. Should Hall not go, BYU will look to third-plus stringers to start.

The pick: SMU 45-35

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m., ABC

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Washington State is without their top two receivers and their defensive coordinator for this one. Fresno State is not only a dangerous team, but a much more prolific one with Jake Haener in the driver's seat, which he will be for this game. Who gets up more to play this game? I vote the Bulldogs.

The pick: Fresno State 29-26

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (6-6) vs. Rice (5-7)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)

Frankly, Rice lucked into playing in this bowl game. They have all sorts of question marks at QB and receiver while Southern Miss is a team that earned their spot and isn't satisfied with the berth. Rice doesn't do anything particularly excellent, but they're especially bad against the run. Southern Miss is a run-exclusive team.

The pick: Southern Miss 30-6

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. No. 14 Oregon State (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Has there been a year where Florida truly wanted to play in a non-New Year's Six bowl game? This year's no different. They're decimated by opt outs, highlighted by QB Anthony Richardson, and transfer Jack Miller will get the start. Miller has zero pass attempts this season. Oregon State on the other hand is looking to capitalize on a season where they overachieved.

One team wants to be here, the other doesn't.

The pick: Oregon State 34-10

Frisco Bowl: Boise State (9-4) vs. North Texas (7-6)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

This game might feature the biggest age gap between two starting QBs in bowl history. UNT's Austin Aune is 29 years old while Boise State's Taylen Green is 19. Green stepped in for the Broncos and immediately elevated their offense to 34 points per game. North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell in a surprising move after losing the C-USA Championship game.

The pick: Boise State 33-24

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn (6-6) vs. Marshall (8-4)

Monday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)

Jim Mora led UConn to their first bowl game since 2015 in his first season on campus. The Huskies pulled two major upsets this season over Fresno State (sans Jake Haener) and No. 19 Liberty (as their coach was leaving town), but otherwise haven't beaten a team with a pulse. Marshall is a vastly improved team over the course of the year looking to dot the exclamation point on their season against feisty UConn.

The pick: Marshall 26-14

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State (7-4) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4)

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, ID)

The MAC has won fewer than 36% of its bowl games over the last five seasons. Ultimately, their wins come over each other and the majority of their non-conference matchups result in losses. San Jose State is a bigger and better football team, especially over EMU who played the easiest schedule this season, per ESPN's FPI.

The pick: San Jose State 29-20

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (8-5) vs. Liberty (8-4)

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, FL)

OK– I'll quit ragging on the MAC (I'm allowed to, I'm a MAC grad). Liberty's season fell off a cliff the minute Hugh Freeze was rumored to be leaving for Auburn. The Flames visibly quit on their season, getting boat raced by New Mexico State 49-14. A few defensive starters opted out, particularly on the defensive line, and this team is looking forward to a nice South Florida vacation and nothing else.

The pick: Toledo 29-17

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (10-2) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

What a terrific matchup we have on hand in New Orleans! After initially entering the transfer portal, prolific WKU QB Austin Reed is returning for next season and playing in this game. Reed threw for 4,249 yards– second most in the nation– but faces a stiff South Alabama defense. The Jags held teams to the 22nd-lowest passing success rate on the season.

The pick: South Alabama 31-24

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Baylor (6-6)

Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

2022 was a hugely disappointing season for Baylor after their Big 12 Championship season last year. To make matters worse, they have to play their bowl game in their arch rival's stadium. Air Force is a well-coached team with plenty of strong wins and a rock-solid defense. If rolling the dice in the "Who's more motivated" category, it's the Falcons.

Upset alert!

The pick: Air Force 19-17

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Houston (7-5) vs. Louisiana (6-6)

Friday, Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, LA)

Despite Louisiana playing their bowl game in their home state, Houston only has one hour longer of a trek just across the Louisiana border to play the game. Nathaniel Dell is off to the NFL, but will play one last game as a Cougar here. What does that suggest? Effort. Houston's resume is much more impressive than Louisiana, who seriously undelivered this season.

The pick: Houston 33-30

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (7-5)

Friday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Missouri watched a handful of players hit the transfer portal and opt out of this game. However, these Tigers fought their way to bowl eligibility and draw a Wake Forest team who saw the wheels fall off the wagon down the stretch. Momentum is a major factor in bowl games, so Wake Forest is on upset watch.

The pick: Missouri 24-21

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5)

Saturday, Dec. 24, 8:00 p.m., ESPN

Ching Complex (Honolulu, HI)

Per head coach Brady Hoke, the Hawaii Bowl was San Diego State's preferred landing spot. The team has the shortest trek of any mainland college football team and they're getting there six days in advance. Middle Tennessee played the 121st-ranked schedule per ESPN's FPI and are one of the lowest-rated teams this bowl season. Barring self-inflicted troubles, the Aztecs should control this game.

The pick: San Diego State 37-14

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6)

Monday, Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Someone alert the Sickos Committee! New Mexico State played an extra game against FCS Valparaiso to become bowl eligible for the first time since 1961. Bowling Green broke their own bowl draught that dated back to 2015. Deigo Pavia for the Aggies has 11 scored TDs and no turnovers over the last two games, however those came against Liberty (who we mentioned above had quit) and Valpo.

The pick: Bowling Green 16-14

SERVPro First Responder Bowl: Utah State (6-6) vs. Memphis (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, TX)

Utah State's leading rusher Calvin Tyler Jr. opted out of the game for the NFL Draft, and leading QB rusher Logan Bonner is injured. Essentially, Utah State just doesn't have the bodies to keep up in this game. Memphis did exactly what was expected of them this year: beat the teams they should and play hard in losses to better teams.

The pick: Memphis 35-17

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-3)

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)

Coastal Carolina may have the better record and name recognition, but there may not be a team more ravaged by personnel changes than the Chants. Head coach Jamey Chadwell is out for the Liberty job and top players Willie Lumpkin and Josiah Stewart hit the transfer portal. While Grayson McCall is playing his final game for Coastal here, there's not enough left on the roster.

East Carolina is hungry after their bowl game last year was axed.

The pick: East Carolina 45-31

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, AL)

Pick against the MAC! Buffalo needed a come-from-behind win over Akron to become bowl eligible. Further, the Bulls may be without their top two rushers this game. Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease plays his former school in Montgomery and the Sun Belt regularly rolls MAC teams in postseason play.

The pick: Georgia Southern 35-20

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

Welcome to this year's opt out bowl. There's too many starters not playing here to list, but most prominently QB Spencer Sanders for Oklahoma State and LB Nick Herbig for Wisconsin. The Badgers had new head coach Luke Fickell in to help prep for this game and the Pokes fell flat on their face down the back half of the season. They're too injured and don't have the depth to beat Wisconsin.