Predicting Every College Football Conference Championship Game

College football conference championship weekend is on tap beginning Friday night. The USC Trojans battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff while teams like Kansas State and Purdue look to capture conference titles for the first time in years.

How might each game shake out? I'll try my hand at it below.

Pac-12 Championship: USC (11-1) vs. Utah (9-3)

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

In terms of direct impact on the CFP, this game carries the most weight. Caleb Williams is a runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but his final test of the season is against the only team to beat him this year.

USC played Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium earlier this season, which is notoriously one of the most difficult places to play. Further, Utah memorialized the entire game to two fallen teammates, even having their faces depicted on their helmets. It was an energized night game and the stadium environment gave the Utes a boost.

Ultimately, Utah won the game with a gutsy two-point conversion with under a minute remaining.

Utah's defense didn't have an answer for Williams, who threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns. They're also down top rusher Tavion Thomas.

I don't believe that Utah can replicate that kind of performance again. USC's offense is too potent and luck fell Utah's way in Week 7.

The pick: USC 48, Utah 38

Conference-USA Championship: North Texas (7-5) at UTSA (10-2)

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

In another rematch from earlier this season, UTSA hosts its second straight Conference-USA championship game. Unfortunately for C-USA moving forward, both of these teams are headed for the American at the conclusion of the season.

Frank Harris led the Roadrunners past North Texas, 31-27, in a wild game that featured 35 combined points in the fourth quarter. UNT quarterback Austin Aune threw for over 320 yards and a trio of scores, but it wasn't enough to stave off UTSA.

Counting on another incredible finish isn't likely. However, UTSA is the better football team here, and I expect them to raise another trophy.

The pick: UTSA 35, North Texas 21

Big 12 Championship: TCU (12-0) vs. Kansas State (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

It's win and in for TCU. Lose, and the Frogs leave it up to the CFP Committee to make the right call. Sonny Dykes doesn't want to leave it up to the committee.

Check out our KillerMinute rundown of this game below for the full game analysis:

The pick: TCU 28, Kansas State 17

MAC Championship: Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 11:00 a.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Toledo was early to lock in their spot to the MAC Championship, but it came down to Week 13 for Ohio, who beat Bowling Green to punch their ticket.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, star QB Kurtis Rourke is done for the year with an injury. The offense didn't miss much of a beat under CJ Harris, but it's the defense that's been the star of the show lately.

On the other sideline is Dequan Finn– a prolific playmaker for the Rockets that's been in and out of the lineup with injury this season. Toledo's defense is filled with talent and playmakers, but for another straight year they've failed to match expectations.

While Harris was a good story to step in and clinch the MAC East for Ohio last week, asking him to carry this team to a MAC title is a tall ask.

The pick: Toledo 24, Ohio 20

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina (9-2) at Troy (10-2)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Veterans Memorial Stadium (Troy, AL)

Coastal Carolina lost 47-7 last week to James Madison. The culprit? Star QB and Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall didn't play.

McCall's status is up in the air, but the sentiment around him is that the gunslinger won't play another game for Coastal. He's NFL Draft eligible and any sort of injury further jeopardizes his stock. Without him, the Chanticleers' offense grinds to a halt.

Sun Belt coach of the year Jon Sumrall led Troy to 10 wins and the top seed in the conference in his first year with the program. The Trojans' defense is 12th nationally in points per drive allowed, leading them to nine straight victories.

This is Troy's first appearance in the young Sun Belt Championship game and the Trojans last won a share of the conference in 2017. Their last outright title came in 2009.

This game really comes down to if McCall suits up or not. The winds blow that he might not, but we won't know until kickoff for certain.

The pick: Troy 38, Coastal Carolina 10

American Conference Championship: UCF (9-3) at Tulane (10-2)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

UCF just beat Tulane in New Orleans three weeks ago. Star QB John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and a pair of scores and the UCF defense was able to stave off Tulane's second-half comeback.

Not much has changed in those three weeks, so why should the result?

Tulane's story this season is one of the best. They finished with two paltry wins last season, but coach Willie Fritz turned the ship around in dramatic fashion. Now, with a win over No. 10 Kansas State on their resume, the Green Wave are eyeing a spot in the Cotton Bowl. Further, Fritz signed an extension, turning down an offer to coach at Georgia Tech.

The winner of this game notches a spot in Arlington as the Group of Five's New Year's Six representative. There's a lot at stake here.

However, UCF's been there and done that. Gus Malzahn is a championship coach and UCF knows they can beat Tulane. They did before in convincing fashion until late.

The pick: UCF 31, Tulane 21

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State (8-4) at Boise State (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, ID)

The last time Boise State played Fresno State, the Broncos beat the Bulldogs by 20. However, Fresno was without star QB Jake Haener, who is very much playing in this game.

Boise State fired their offensive coordinator after four games and starting QB Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal. In his place, freshman Taylen Green has led the Broncos to over 34 points per game and a 7-1 record. Green was named the Mountain West freshman of the year and has serious promise to be a national star.

Fresno State's been solid on both offense and defense, but Boise State's been a little bit better on each side. This game is in Boise, and kickoff temperatures are forecast to be in the low 30s.

This is a comfortable spot for the Broncos at home, but this should be an excellent game.

The pick: Boise State 30, Fresno State 28

SEC Championship: Georgia (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

In the National Championship landscape, neither of these teams have anything to lose. Georgia is a sure lock for the playoff and LSU is completely removed from contention after losing last week to Texas A&M.

All that's at stake is a coveted SEC Championship.

Georgia is the better team and the better-coached team, period. There's a reason they're nearly three-touchdown favorites in this game. To set back LSU further, Jayden Daniels has reportedly been in a walking boot all week long.

Georgia still fields one of the top defenses in the country, particularly against the run. They fully applied the brakes to Tennessee's high-flying attack and held Oregon– the nation's most efficient offense– to three points.

Not much confidence can be instilled from Brian Kelly, whose track record in big games is terrible. Kelly is 0-5 in New Year's Six bowl games and hasn't coached in a conference championship in decades.

This is a runaway train situation.

The pick: Georgia 41, LSU 17

ACC Championship: Clemson (10-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Since clinching a spot in the ACC Championship, North Carolina has lost two straight. They blew a 17-0 lead against Georgia Tech and then again the following week to rival NC State. In each game, the offense leaned away from Heisman contender Drake Maye and heavily into the run game.

The Tarheels' offensive tackles were whipped up and down the field by Georgia Tech's front four (concerning) and NC State's terrific defensive front (less concerning).

On the flip side, Clemson melted like hot butter in their season finale against rival South Carolina, breaking their 40-game home win streak– an ACC record.

Despite offensive struggles for the Tigers, Dabo Swinney dug himself in and said nothing needs to change.

However, even a lethargic offense like Clemson can find the end zone against UNC's non-existent defense. In a game that could go multiple ways, the X-Factor really comes down to Clemson's ability to control the line of scrimmage.

From what I've seen with UNC's offensive front lately, Clemson will be able to control it.

The pick: Clemson 45, North Carolina 21

Big Ten Championship: Michigan (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Perhaps the game that's the least interesting and projected to be the least-contested of them all. Purdue was handed a spot in Indianapolis after Illinois and Iowa desperately didn't want to go. Perhaps Iowa remembered what happened last season against Michigan in the title game.

Michigan made a statement, dominating the second half against arch rival Ohio State in Columbus. Big plays were the name of the game, with JJ McCarthy keeping the Wolverines in the game in the first half and Donovan Edwards putting the game away in the second half.

Unfortunate news for Michigan: Heisman contender and superstar running back Blake Corum is done for the season and will undergo knee surgery.

But even without him against Ohio State, the Wolverines moved the football.

This is just an issue with talent– Michigan is large and by far the better team. Jim Harbaugh doesn't overlook opponents and there's a Big Ten title on the line.

The pick: Michigan 45, Purdue 20

