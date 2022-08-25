TCU Football: Seven Players Named To Senior Bowl Watch List

Seven of the TCU Horned Frogs football team have been named to the Senior Bowl watch list. The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on February 4. The TCU players include offensive lineman Steve Avila, safety Millard Bradford, cornerback Noah Daniels, running back Emari Demercado, cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, defensive lineman Dylan Horton, and linebacker Dee Winters.

A total of 484 players were named to the watch list. To be eligible, a player must be in their fourth playing season with five or more games played in each of their first three seasons.

Senior Bowl scouts started at the end of last season evaluating potential players for the 2023 game. This year’s staff comprises nine scouts with over 150 years of NFL experience. They look for the risers, career backup late bloomers, and transfers taking advantage of opportunities in their final season.

A total of 48 players from the Big 12 were named to the watch list. Texas led with eight players, followed by Oklahoma and TCU with seven each. Other Big 12 players, by the school, include:

Baylor (2)

Connor Galvin (OL) and Ben Sims (TE)

Iowa State (5)

Trevor Downing (OL), Xavier Hutchinson (WR), Anthony Johnson Jr. (SAF), Will McDonald IV (EDGE), and Jared Rus (FB)

Kansas (2)

Earl Bostick Jr. (OL) and Kenny Logan Jr. (SAF)

Kansas State (4)

Julius Brents (CB), Daniel Green (LB), Malik Knowles (WR), and Adrian Martinez (QB)

Oklahoma (8)

Eric Gray (RB), Jeffery Johnson (DL), Wanya Morris (OL), Trey Morrison (SAF), Chris Murray (OL), Jalen Redmond (DL), Drake Stoops (WR), and Brayden Willis (TE)

Oklahoma State (4)

Tyler Lacy (EDGE), Brock Martin (EDGE), Spencer Sanders (QB), and Jason Taylor II (SAF)

Texas (7)

Jahleel Billingsley (TE), Keondre Coburn (DL), D’Shawn Jamison (CB), Roschon Johnson (RB), Christian Jones (OL), Moro Ojomo (DL), and DeMarvion Overshown (LB)

Texas Tech (5)

Adrian Frye (SAF), Reggie Pearson Jr. (SAF), Tyler Shough (QB), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), and Tyree Wilson (EDGE)

West Virginia (4)

JT Daniels (QB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), Sam James (WR), and Dante Stills (DL)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.