TCU vs. Texas: Staff Predictions

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a week to shake off the disastrous loss against SMU. Has Gary Patterson been able to change his defense so they are ready for all of the offensive threats the Longhorns will bring to the field?
Texas comes to Fort Worth after demolishing Rice and Texas Tech. They may have found their quarterback, and their running back duo has racked up some impressive stats to start the season.
This is potentially the last time Texas will play in Fort Worth, at least for the foreseeable future. TCU was embarrassed in their loss to SMU and is playing with a chip on their shoulder this week.
TCU has started the season 2-1. Texas is 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 conference games. Texas leads the series 63-25-1, however during Big 12 matchups, TCU leads the series 7-2. The game will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
Buckle up Frogs fans. This team is either going to make a huge statement with a win or will continue with the feeling of utter disappointment felt last week.
Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:
Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 34 - Texas 27
Sean Foushee - TCU 48 - Texas 42
Nick Howard - TCU 49 - Texas 42
Barry Lewis - TCU 39 - Texas 35
Hunter Nix - Texas 35 - TCU 31
W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - Texas 24
Adam Shirley - TCU 31 - Texas 28
Ryann Zeller - TCU 28 - Texas 27
