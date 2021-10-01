TCU vs. Texas: Staff Predictions

It is time to forget the disaster that was last weekend and focus on Texas. Our staff predicts the final score of the game.

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a week to shake off the disastrous loss against SMU. Has Gary Patterson been able to change his defense so they are ready for all of the offensive threats the Longhorns will bring to the field?

Texas comes to Fort Worth after demolishing Rice and Texas Tech. They may have found their quarterback, and their running back duo has racked up some impressive stats to start the season.

This is potentially the last time Texas will play in Fort Worth, at least for the foreseeable future. TCU was embarrassed in their loss to SMU and is playing with a chip on their shoulder this week.

TCU has started the season 2-1. Texas is 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 conference games. Texas leads the series 63-25-1, however during Big 12 matchups, TCU leads the series 7-2. The game will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Buckle up Frogs fans. This team is either going to make a huge statement with a win or will continue with the feeling of utter disappointment felt last week.

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 34 - Texas 27

Sean Foushee - TCU 48 - Texas 42

Nick Howard - TCU 49 - Texas 42

Barry Lewis - TCU 39 - Texas 35

Hunter Nix - Texas 35 - TCU 31

W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - Texas 24

Adam Shirley - TCU 31 - Texas 28

Ryann Zeller - TCU 28 - Texas 27

Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us at @Killer_Frogs.